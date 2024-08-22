Technical Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is a software engineering and data science consultancy based in Johannesburg, South Africa, with a global development reach. Serving a diverse client base—from large enterprises to emerging startups in South Africa, the Middle East, and the United States—they tackle challenges through innovative, product-oriented solutions. They are seeking a Business Analyst to join their team in finding new and creative ways to leverage technology to grow their clients’ businesses. The role involves creating and maintaining the rules engine and related software services, working within a dynamic and diverse team that values collaboration, knowledge sharing, and challenging the status quo.

DUTIES:

Analyze and document business processes within ongoing projects.

Develop detailed technical documentation and reports to support software development and system enhancements.

Liaise with clients to refine requirements and adapt to specific business needs.

Collaborate closely with software development teams to ensure accurate implementation of requirements.

Plan, facilitate, and conduct requirements elicitation, documentation, and validation.

Conduct presentations and demonstrations of software functionalities to clients.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must Have:

3+ years of work experience as a Business Analyst in IT service company.

Solid knowledge of the software development life cycle.

Experience in analysing stakeholders’ requirements and solution requirements,

Forming them into well-detailed specification documents, use cases within the Products-based environment.

Solid understanding of market research and competitor analysis.

Ownership abilities, entrepreneurial and business-oriented mindset.

Knowledge of tools for the creation of high-level prototypes, and schemes.

Able to understand the technical side of building the products to be on the same page with all teams.

Knowledge of software development methodologies (agile, kanban, etc)

Upper-intermediate or higher English level.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Technical

Business

Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position