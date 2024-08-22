Technical Support Specialist

Our client is looking for a Technical Support Specialist who be responsible for providing technical assistance to their clients and internal users. This role requires a deep understanding of the company’s products, strong problem-solving skills, and the ability to communicate technical issues effectively. The ideal candidate will be patient, detail-oriented, and capable of handling various technical challenges.

Job Description:

Oversee the administration and support of the Microsoft 365 platform, including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams, OneDrive, Teams and other M365 services.





Provide advanced troubleshooting and resolution of complex technical issues related to M365 services.





Manage user accounts, licenses, and permissions within the M365 Admin Center.





Configure and maintain M365 security and compliance settings, including Data Loss Prevention (DLP), eDiscovery, and retention policies.





Implement and manage M365 governance and best practices to ensure a secure and efficient environment.





Monitor and optimize the performance of M365 services, identifying and addressing any issues proactively.





Develop and maintain documentation related to M365 configurations, procedures, and policies.





Provide training and guidance to end-users and other IT staff on M365 tools and features.





Collaborate with other IT teams to integrate M365 services with existing systems and workflows.





Assist in the planning and execution of M365 migrations and upgrades.





Stay updated with the latest M365 features, updates, and best practices.





Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements for M365 services.





Develop and maintain automation scripts for routine M365 administrative tasks.





Participate in IT projects related to M365, including planning, implementation, and post-implementation support.





Generate and analyze reports on M365 usage, performance, and security incidents.





Provide input and recommendations for the continuous improvement of M365 service delivery.





Respond to and resolve escalated support tickets related to M365 in a timely and effective manner.





Manage and troubleshoot issues with M365 hybrid environments, including integration with on-premises systems.





Coordinate with Microsoft support for issue resolution and service enhancements.





Participate in the development and enforcement of IT policies and procedures related to M365.





Lead initiatives to enhance user adoption and effective utilization of M365 tools.





Identify opportunities for process improvements and implement solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of M365 support.

Qualifications and Experience:

– Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field, or equivalent experience.

– Experience:

5+ years of experience in a technical support role or similar position.

Experience with troubleshooting hardware and software issues.

Familiarity with customer service best practices.

– Technical Skills:

Proficiency in operating systems (Windows, macOS, Linux).

Basic understanding of networking principles (TCP/IP, DNS, VPN).

Knowledge of remote desktop applications and help desk software.

Familiarity with databases and scripting languages (SQL, PowerShell, etc.) is a plus.

Desired Skills:

Tech Support

Microsoft 365

troubleshooting

DLP

