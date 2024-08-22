Technical Support Specialist – Remote Remote

Our client is looking for a Technical Support Specialist who be responsible for providing technical assistance to their clients and internal users. This role requires a deep understanding of the company’s products, strong problem-solving skills, and the ability to communicate technical issues effectively. The ideal candidate will be patient, detail-oriented, and capable of handling various technical challenges.
Job Description:
- Oversee the administration and support of the Microsoft 365 platform, including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams, OneDrive, Teams and other M365 services.
- Provide advanced troubleshooting and resolution of complex technical issues related to M365 services.
- Manage user accounts, licenses, and permissions within the M365 Admin Center.
- Configure and maintain M365 security and compliance settings, including Data Loss Prevention (DLP), eDiscovery, and retention policies.
- Implement and manage M365 governance and best practices to ensure a secure and efficient environment.
- Monitor and optimize the performance of M365 services, identifying and addressing any issues proactively.
- Develop and maintain documentation related to M365 configurations, procedures, and policies.
- Provide training and guidance to end-users and other IT staff on M365 tools and features.
- Collaborate with other IT teams to integrate M365 services with existing systems and workflows.
- Assist in the planning and execution of M365 migrations and upgrades.
- Stay updated with the latest M365 features, updates, and best practices.
- Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements for M365 services.
- Develop and maintain automation scripts for routine M365 administrative tasks.
- Participate in IT projects related to M365, including planning, implementation, and post-implementation support.
- Generate and analyze reports on M365 usage, performance, and security incidents.
- Provide input and recommendations for the continuous improvement of M365 service delivery.
- Respond to and resolve escalated support tickets related to M365 in a timely and effective manner.
- Manage and troubleshoot issues with M365 hybrid environments, including integration with on-premises systems.
- Coordinate with Microsoft support for issue resolution and service enhancements.
- Participate in the development and enforcement of IT policies and procedures related to M365.
- Lead initiatives to enhance user adoption and effective utilization of M365 tools.
- Identify opportunities for process improvements and implement solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of M365 support.
Qualifications and Experience:
– Education:
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field, or equivalent experience.
– Experience:
- 5+ years of experience in a technical support role or similar position.
- Experience with troubleshooting hardware and software issues.
- Familiarity with customer service best practices.
– Technical Skills:
- Proficiency in operating systems (Windows, macOS, Linux).
- Basic understanding of networking principles (TCP/IP, DNS, VPN).
- Knowledge of remote desktop applications and help desk software.
- Familiarity with databases and scripting languages (SQL, PowerShell, etc.) is a plus.
Desired Skills:
- Tech Support
- Microsoft 365
- troubleshooting
- DLP