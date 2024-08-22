Technical Support Specialist – Remote Remote

Aug 22, 2024

Our client is looking for a Technical Support Specialist who be responsible for providing technical assistance to their clients and internal users. This role requires a deep understanding of the company’s products, strong problem-solving skills, and the ability to communicate technical issues effectively. The ideal candidate will be patient, detail-oriented, and capable of handling various technical challenges.
Job Description:

      • Oversee the administration and support of the Microsoft 365 platform, including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Teams, OneDrive, Teams and other M365 services.
      • Provide advanced troubleshooting and resolution of complex technical issues related to M365 services.
      • Manage user accounts, licenses, and permissions within the M365 Admin Center.
      • Configure and maintain M365 security and compliance settings, including Data Loss Prevention (DLP), eDiscovery, and retention policies.
      • Implement and manage M365 governance and best practices to ensure a secure and efficient environment.
      • Monitor and optimize the performance of M365 services, identifying and addressing any issues proactively.
      • Develop and maintain documentation related to M365 configurations, procedures, and policies.
      • Provide training and guidance to end-users and other IT staff on M365 tools and features.
      • Collaborate with other IT teams to integrate M365 services with existing systems and workflows.
      • Assist in the planning and execution of M365 migrations and upgrades.
      • Stay updated with the latest M365 features, updates, and best practices.
      • Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements for M365 services.
      • Develop and maintain automation scripts for routine M365 administrative tasks.
      • Participate in IT projects related to M365, including planning, implementation, and post-implementation support.
      • Generate and analyze reports on M365 usage, performance, and security incidents.
      • Provide input and recommendations for the continuous improvement of M365 service delivery.
      • Respond to and resolve escalated support tickets related to M365 in a timely and effective manner.
      • Manage and troubleshoot issues with M365 hybrid environments, including integration with on-premises systems.
      • Coordinate with Microsoft support for issue resolution and service enhancements.
      • Participate in the development and enforcement of IT policies and procedures related to M365.
      • Lead initiatives to enhance user adoption and effective utilization of M365 tools.
      • Identify opportunities for process improvements and implement solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of M365 support.

Qualifications and Experience:
Education:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field, or equivalent experience.

Experience:

  • 5+ years of experience in a technical support role or similar position.
  • Experience with troubleshooting hardware and software issues.
  • Familiarity with customer service best practices.

Technical Skills:

  • Proficiency in operating systems (Windows, macOS, Linux).
  • Basic understanding of networking principles (TCP/IP, DNS, VPN).
  • Knowledge of remote desktop applications and help desk software.
  • Familiarity with databases and scripting languages (SQL, PowerShell, etc.) is a plus.

Desired Skills:

  • Tech Support
  • Microsoft 365
  • troubleshooting
  • DLP

