Veritas Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role: Veritas Support Engineer

Location: Bryanston, Johannesburg

A successful and leading IT Solutions Distributor is looking for a dynamic Jnr Software Support Engineer to join their team. Reporting into the Service Delivery Manager, you will be responsible for the Veritas back-up and client support, escalating to Snr Engineers when required. They have the a fabulous vibey work environment and you will have opportunity to grow and develop.

Skills & experience required:

Matric or NQF 4

A+ / N+ or CompTIA IT fundamentals.

Vendor Certification (Veritas) would be beneficial.

2-5 years Veritas Backup experience.

Self-motivated and can work within a team.

MS Office literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, and MS Outlook essential).

Ability to work independently and meet daily tasks.

Ability to work under pressure.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Valid Code 8 driver’s license and own reliable transport.

Valid Code 8 driver’s license and own reliable transport.

Desired Skills:

Software Engineer

A+

N+

Veritas

Learn more/Apply for this position