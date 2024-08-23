Autonomy CEO Mike Lynch confirmed dead

Mike Lynch, the former CEO of Autonomy, has been confirmed dead in a yachting accident near Sicily.

The body of the UK entrepreneur was recovered following a violent storm last week that capsized the boat carrying 22 people.

The other victims are Lynch’s daughter Hannah, Morgan Stanley International chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy Bloomer, lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo.

The group was sailing on board the yacht Bayesian two months after Lynch was acquitted on charges of fraud relating to HP’s acquisition of Autonomy.

HP bought the UK software company in 2011 for $11-billion and and wrote down $8,8-billion, later accusing Lynch of deception and fraud.

HP fired Leo Apotheker, the HP CEO who concluded, and later fired Lynch as well.

Lynch was charged with fraud and consipracy in the US and, in 2023, extradited from the UK to defend the charges, which carried a potential 20-year jail sentence.

To months ago, a court found him and co-accused Stephen Chamberlain, a former Autonomy vice-president of finance, not guilty of the charged.

Chamberlain has also since died, after being hit by a car on Saturday.