Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

Having enjoyed continuous growth since inception in 2004, our client is a reputable, international specialist in ICT services. They create tailored solutions for a number of blue-chip clients across industries such as telecommunication, retail and financial services. Joining their elite team will provide you with a career filled with opportunities for growth on both a technical and personal level.

What you will be doing:

Collaborate with users to gather and understand their requirements.

Create clear documentation for requirements, processes, and business rules.

Map and analyse business processes to identify opportunities.

Design and document effective business models.

Suggest improvements to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Translate requirements into detailed technical specifications.

Work closely with developers to ensure clear understanding during the development process.

Ensure solutions are aligned with business goals and objectives.

Plan and perform functional testing throughout development.

Provide valuable support during user acceptance testing.

Lead daily stand-ups and facilitate regular project meetings to keep progress on track.

What you need:

A relevant tertiary degree would be beneficial.

2-3 years of experience as a business analyst or in data-related work / application development.

Familiarity with the application development lifecycle.

Proficiency in Agile / Scrum methodologies and project management.

Experience in Business Process Modelling and related software.

Knowledge of Business Process Design and Frameworks is a plus.

Strong interest in data and system interactions.

Experience with data modelling and databases is beneficial.

Prior experience in telecommunications, finance, or retail is highly desirable.

Familiarity with SQL is advantageous.

Work Hours / Location:

Full-time fixed term contract

Based in JHB – Willing to go onsite as needed

Job ID:

J104561

