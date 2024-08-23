Business Intelligence Specialist

About the Client: A dynamic and innovative short-term insurance company that leverages technology to deliver exceptional, simple, transparent, and accessible insurance solutions

Position Overview: The Business Intelligence Specialist will demonstrate meticulous attention to detail and a commitment to thoroughness. This role involves developing comprehensive reports, analyses, and dashboards to support various business functions, organizing relevant data, and creating detailed documentation. Additionally, the specialist will proactively collaborate with business units to understand their data needs and provide tailored reporting solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Data Organization and Management:

Consolidate and develop complex data queries from sources such as MongoDB, SQL, PowerBI, Snowflake, and Excel.

Ensure data consistency, accuracy, and integrity across all sources.

Maintain detailed documentation of data sources, data flows, and management processes.

Report Creation and Analysis:

Develop and maintain standardized reports to measure business and operational performance.

Create and automate dashboards using PowerBI or similar tools for real-time data visualization.

Conduct ad-hoc and statistical analyses to derive insights and support business decisions.

Proactive Collaboration and Support:

Liaise with business units to understand reporting needs and identify opportunities to enhance data insights.

Provide customized reporting solutions tailored to different teams.

Train and support team members on data access and report generation.

Act as a liaison between technical teams and business stakeholders to ensure data solutions meet requirements.

Quality Assurance:

Implement and enforce data governance policies to ensure high-quality data.

Regularly audit data and reports for accuracy and consistency.

Identify and resolve data discrepancies promptly.

Ensure completeness, accuracy, and consistency of reporting.

Documentation and Communication:

Develop comprehensive documentation on data sources, reporting standards, and procedures.

Communicate complex data insights and technical details to non-technical stakeholders clearly.

Prepare regular reports and presentations for senior management.

Assist business unit leaders with dashboards and reports.

Qualifications and Skills:

Educational Background:

Bachelor’s degree in Data Science, Actuarial Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Information Systems, or a related field.

Advanced degree (Honours or Masters) preferred but not required.

Additional courses and qualifications in data science and management preferred.

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in SQL, MongoDB, PowerBI, Python, and Excel.

Strong statistical analysis skills and experience with complex analyses.

Familiarity with data visualization tools and techniques.

Professional Experience:

Minimum of 3 years in a data reporting or analysis role.

Proven experience managing and organizing large and complex datasets.

Experience in the insurance or financial services industry preferred.

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence Specialist

BI Specialist

Microsoft BI Specialist

Data Reporting Specialist

Python Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position