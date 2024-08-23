Business Intelligence Specialist / IT BI Specialist – Remote Remote

Our client in Johannesburg is seeking a meticulous and detail-oriented Business Intelligence Specialist for a permanent hybrid role. You’ll develop comprehensive reports, analyses, and dashboards, organize data, and create thorough documentation to support various business functions. Proficiency in SQL, MongoDB, Power BI, Python, and Excel is essential.

If you have an eye for detail and a passion for data, this could be the perfect fit!

Educational Background:

Bachelor’s degree in Data Science, Actuarial Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Information Systems, or a related ?eld.

Advanced degree (Honours or masters) preferred but not required.

Additional courses and quali?cations related to data science and management preferred but not required

Technical Skills:

Pro?ciency in data management and analysis tools such as SQL, MongoDB, PowerBI, Python, and Excel.

Strong statistical analysis skills and experience with complex analysis.

Familiarity with data visualization tools and techniques.

Professional Experience:

Minimum of 3 years of experience in a data reporting or data analysis role.

Proven experience in managing and organizing large datasets and complex data sets.

Experience in the insurance industry or other ?nancial services industry will be a great asset.

Desired Skills:

business intelligence

reporting

SQL

PowerBI

Excel

Python

MongoDB

