Data Analyst

Aug 23, 2024

Key Responsibilities

  • Data Collection and Management
    • Gather and validate data from various sources such as application logs, user interactions, and system performance metrics. Ensure the accuracy and completeness of the data collected.
    • Designing, implementing, and maintaining efficient database schemas and ensuring data integrity
  • Performance Analysis
    • Software Performance: Use data to analyze the performance of software applications. Identify bottlenecks and potential vulnerabilities for areas of improvement in terms of processing time, memory usage, and other critical performance metrics.
    • User Behavior Analysis: analyze how users interact with the software to identify patterns and trends to help in understanding user needs, enhancing user experience, and guiding feature development.
  • Simplify and Automate Data Assets
    • Develop models that predict future trends based on historical data. This could include predicting user behavior, system failures, or load spikes
  • Reporting & Visualization
    • Create comprehensive dashboards and reports that provide insights into software performance, user behavior, and other critical metrics.
    • Create intuitive visual representations of complex data sets.
  • Collaboration and Communication
    • Work closely with software developers, product managers, UX designers, and quality assurance teams to provide data-driven insights and recommendations.
    • Regularly present findings and insights to stakeholders in a clear and actionable manner, helping guide business and technical decisions.
  • Continuous Improvement and Experimentation
    • Design and analyze A/B tests to evaluate potential changes in the software application. Use data to validate the impact of new features or changes.
    • Implement mechanisms to continuously learn from the data, applying insights to refine algorithms and improve software functionality
  • Quality Assurance Support
    • Use data analysis to pinpoint defects or unexpected behavior in software applications.
    • Provide insights that help in creating more effective test cases and improving automation strategies.
  • Documentation and Compliance
    • Maintain clear documentation of data sources, methodologies, and analytics processes.
    • Ensure that data handling and processing activities comply with relevant data protection regulations and company policies.

Non-Negotiables

  • Demonstrated experience in data collection, data analysis, data visualization and data reporting and tools.
  • Ability to prioritise data resources/assets and make data-driven decisions.
  • Critical thinking, excellent communication, negotiation, stakeholder management and collaboration skills.
  • Demonstrated good industry knowledge.
  • Exposure/Interest in AI and machine learning.
  • Experience working across multiple African markets, will be an added advantage.

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in quantitative fields like Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Engineering, Data Analytics or related field; advanced degree preferred.
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in data analytics within the financial services or FinTech industry

Desired Skills:

  • Data analysis
  • Data reporting
  • Data visualization
  • machine learning

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

