Data Analyst

Key Responsibilities
- Data Collection and Management
- Gather and validate data from various sources such as application logs, user interactions, and system performance metrics. Ensure the accuracy and completeness of the data collected.
- Designing, implementing, and maintaining efficient database schemas and ensuring data integrity
- Performance Analysis
- Software Performance: Use data to analyze the performance of software applications. Identify bottlenecks and potential vulnerabilities for areas of improvement in terms of processing time, memory usage, and other critical performance metrics.
- User Behavior Analysis: analyze how users interact with the software to identify patterns and trends to help in understanding user needs, enhancing user experience, and guiding feature development.
- Simplify and Automate Data Assets
- Develop models that predict future trends based on historical data. This could include predicting user behavior, system failures, or load spikes
- Reporting & Visualization
- Create comprehensive dashboards and reports that provide insights into software performance, user behavior, and other critical metrics.
- Create intuitive visual representations of complex data sets.
- Collaboration and Communication
- Work closely with software developers, product managers, UX designers, and quality assurance teams to provide data-driven insights and recommendations.
- Regularly present findings and insights to stakeholders in a clear and actionable manner, helping guide business and technical decisions.
- Continuous Improvement and Experimentation
- Design and analyze A/B tests to evaluate potential changes in the software application. Use data to validate the impact of new features or changes.
- Implement mechanisms to continuously learn from the data, applying insights to refine algorithms and improve software functionality
- Quality Assurance Support
- Use data analysis to pinpoint defects or unexpected behavior in software applications.
- Provide insights that help in creating more effective test cases and improving automation strategies.
- Documentation and Compliance
- Maintain clear documentation of data sources, methodologies, and analytics processes.
- Ensure that data handling and processing activities comply with relevant data protection regulations and company policies.
Non-Negotiables
- Demonstrated experience in data collection, data analysis, data visualization and data reporting and tools.
- Ability to prioritise data resources/assets and make data-driven decisions.
- Critical thinking, excellent communication, negotiation, stakeholder management and collaboration skills.
- Demonstrated good industry knowledge.
- Exposure/Interest in AI and machine learning.
- Experience working across multiple African markets, will be an added advantage.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in quantitative fields like Mathematics, Statistics, Computer Science, Engineering, Data Analytics or related field; advanced degree preferred.
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in data analytics within the financial services or FinTech industry
Desired Skills:
- Data analysis
- Data reporting
- Data visualization
- machine learning
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree