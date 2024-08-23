Data Center Operations Technician at NetOps Africa

As a Data Center Technician at NetOps Africa, you will be an integral part of our Operations team, responsible for maintaining the integrity and functionality of our data centers. You will ensure that our infrastructure runs smoothly by installing, configuring, and maintaining servers and networking equipment. This role requires a strong background in Linux, hands-on experience with racking and stacking gear, and a solid understanding of networking principles. Flexibility to travel for various projects is also required.

Key Responsibilities:

Install, configure, and maintain Linux servers and networking equipment in a data center environment.

Perform physical installation of servers, including racking, cabling, and labeling, following industry best practices.

Troubleshoot and resolve hardware, software, and network issues, ensuring minimal downtime.

Conduct regular system checks and maintenance tasks to ensure optimal performance and security.

Collaborate with Engineering and Operations teams to plan and execute infrastructure projects, expansions, and migrations.

Provide on-site and remote support to resolve urgent technical issues, including on-call support as needed.

Document system configurations, updates, and inventory, maintaining accurate records of data center assets.

Handle and maintain records for RMAs needed to be completed to various vendors.

Stay current with industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in data center management.

Willingness and ability to travel to different data center sites as required, including potential international travel.

Qualifications:

3+ years of experience working in a data center environment or similar.

Proficient with Linux operating systems and comfortable using command-line interfaces.

Solid understanding of networking principles and experience with network troubleshooting.

Experience with physical racking and stacking of gear and managing data center cabling.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with a team.

Certification in Linux, networking (e.g., CCNA), or other relevant fields is a plus.

Must be able to lift up to 23kg and comfortable working in physical environments.

Valid driver’s license and passport, with the ability to travel as needed.

Desired Skills:

Linux administration

server installation

network troubleshooting

racking and stacking

cabling management

hardware maintenance

system monitoring

data center operations

infrastructure management

remote support

on-site technical support

documentation

project planning

problem-solving

collaboration

RMAs handling

data center best practices

physical fitness (lifting)

international travel readiness

communication skills.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

