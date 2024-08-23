Hybrid Data Scientist position open for a highly motivated and skilled professional in Cape Town. Ideal candidate must have deep technical expertise and enjoy complex problem solving.
Key Requirements
- Degree candidates take first preference
- Minimum of 4+ years in Data Science position
- Predictive modelling
- Model deployment
- Statistical skills
- Data tools – Pandas, PySpark and SQL
- Software Development understanding
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- PySpark
- SQL
- Pandas