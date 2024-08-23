Data Scientist – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Aug 23, 2024

Hybrid Data Scientist position open for a highly motivated and skilled professional in Cape Town. Ideal candidate must have deep technical expertise and enjoy complex problem solving.

Key Requirements

  • Degree candidates take first preference
  • Minimum of 4+ years in Data Science position
  • Predictive modelling
  • Model deployment
  • Statistical skills
  • Data tools – Pandas, PySpark and SQL
  • Software Development understanding

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • PySpark
  • SQL
  • Pandas

Learn more/Apply for this position