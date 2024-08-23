Database Administrator

A software engineering and data science consultancy based in Johannesburg, South Africa, with a global development reach, serves a diverse client base, including large enterprises and emerging startups across South Africa, the Middle East, and the United States. They focus on innovative, product-oriented solutions in the financial services and industrial technology industries, working with major banks, insurers, and manufacturing companies in Africa. They are seeking a Database Administrator to join their team. The role involves building, managing, maintaining, and troubleshooting DB platforms, with responsibilities including overseeing hundreds of applications and services. The ideal candidate will be client-facing, fluent in English, enterprising, and possess solid knowledge in performance monitoring and troubleshooting of MySQL and Percona DB.

Solid knowledge in performance monitoring and performance troubleshooting of MySQL and percona DB

Experience with MySQL/percona 5.7 and 8, clustering/percona XtraDB clusters

Strong knowledge of backups and restores, database monitoring experience, Ansible/automation of database administrations and Linux administration experience

Solid Linux experience + MySQL expertise is required

