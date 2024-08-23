Enterprise Architect – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client in the Financial Sector is looking for a Senior Enterprise Architect to join their team on a contract basis until December 2024. The successful candidate will play a key role in shaping and drafting roadmaps as the team transitions to modern enterprise platforms. You will be responsible for defining and ensuring adherence to architectural standards in the development, deployment, and management of applications, information, communication, and technology infrastructure.

Key Responsibilities

Extensive experience in the insurance industry, encompassing sales, servicing, underwriting, reinsurance, product launches, financial transactions, and claims management.

Deep understanding of various insurance products, including protection, savings, annuities, and wealth management.

Strong knowledge of the available insurance software solutions.

Comprehensive functional expertise in insurance, savings, and investment platforms.

Proficient in IT architecture and design for insurance platforms, with exposure to diverse architectural and design methodologies.

Solid foundation in IT system architecture, design, and development.

Strong background in data modelling, database design, and data management.

Proven track record in executing large-scale system migrations.

Extensive experience with relevant software and hardware within the organization.

Minimum Requirements

Matric certificate along with a relevant tertiary qualification and Enterprise Architecture practice certification (e.g., TOGAF or Zachman).

Over 7 years of experience in Systems Management/Architecture, Information Management, and Infrastructure Management/Architecture.

A proven track record in Enterprise Portal development, Web Content Management, Social Media integration, Online transactions, eCommerce frameworks, and Digital solutions.

Experience in the broader Financial Services sector (including Banking) is highly desirable.

Familiarity with IBM Insurance Application Architecture (IAA) framework and/or ACORD Framework is a plus.

A multi-disciplinary approach with extensive knowledge spanning business, data, and technology.

Working knowledge of Financial and Project management.

Desired Skills:

Data Architecture

Infrastructure Management

Data Modeling

System Management

