Intermediate to Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for an Intermediate Java Developer to support the business requirements for the provision of software systems. Candidate will be required to create user information solutions by developing, implementing, and maintaining Java/Groovy/Grails and React components and interfaces.

Required Skills:

Proper understanding of the SDLC

Java (3+ years), J2EE, J2SE

Spring Boot

Object-Oriented Design (OOD)

Agile methodologies

MVC

MySQL or Oracle DB or SQL Server

SQL

Junit

Queuing technologies

Web services

Advantageous Skills:

Grails

Groovy

Micronaut

React

Typescript

Typescript

Rabbit MQ

Azure Dev Ops / Pipelines / Storage Accounts

Azure IAS / PAS – Cloud computing

Spring

Angular

NodeJS

SonarQube

Linux Centos, Ubuntu, Windows

Activiti workflow

Mobile Development

Key Performance Measures:

Development Service – Delivery of the system to the business, providing appropriate self-testing to ensure the release of systems without significant fault.

Development Support – Manage day-to-day tasks and issues with a positive and flexible approach.

Business Support – Ensures the necessary support and advice is provided in an effective manner, demonstrating a good understanding of the benefits of a structured approach to develop.

Uptime of systems.

Adhering to Architectural standards

Code Quality

Unit Testing

Key responsibilities:

Defines site objectives by analyzing user requirements; envisioning system features and functionality.

Designs and develops user interfaces to internet applications by setting expectations and features priorities throughout development life cycle; determining design methodologies and tool sets; completing programming using languages and software products; designing and conducting tests.

Recommends system solutions by comparing advantages and disadvantages of custom development and purchase alternatives.

Integrates applications by designing database architecture and server scripting, studying and establishing connectivity with network systems, search engines, and information servers.

Completes applications development by coordinating requirements, schedules, and activities; contributing to team meetings; troubleshooting development and production problems across multiple environments and operating platforms.

Supports users by developing documentation and assistance tools.

Updates job knowledge by researching new internet/intranet technologies and software products; participating in educational opportunities; reading professional publications; maintaining personal networks; participating in professional organizations.

Enhances organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.

To undertake functional and integration testing, and liaison with third-party suppliers to ensure appropriate test coverage.

To attend workshops comprising business and or technical representatives to cover test-dependent activities such as requirement verification and prioritization, test scenario identification and general matters.

To take responsibility for: time management; reporting and monitoring; risk management; issue management; quality assurance and change management.

To support test team members and associated IT and Business resources as appropriate to the implementation of testing related activities.

To carry out other tasks as agreed with the Manager.

Be part of go lives with other developers and assisting with go live testing on site

Non-technical skills:

Communication – Excellent communication skills

Achieving Results – Be aware of key business objectives and ensure these are applied appropriately to all business activities.

Building Relationships – Able to develop effective relationships with all and be recognized as providing a supporting role.

Commercial and Business Awareness – Able to identify business opportunities and be aware of the associated risks.

Customer Focus (internal & external) – Able to anticipate and understand customer expectations and ensure customer requirements are met and expectations appropriately managed. Able to build professional relationships with customers and suppliers and focus on solving their problems.

Qualifications:

Degree/Diploma in Computer Science (Recommended)

Role-related certifications advantageous

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Java (3+ years)

J2EE

J2SE

Spring Boot

Agile methodologies

MVC

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position