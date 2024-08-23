IT Technician at Innovative Staffing Solutions – Gauteng Menlyn

Job Summary:

The IT Technician is responsible for providing technical support and troubleshooting services to ensure the efficient operation of an organization’s IT systems. This role involves maintaining hardware and software, diagnosing and resolving issues, and assisting with network administration.

Key Responsibilities:

Technical Support:

Respond to and resolve IT support requests from end-users via phone, email, or in-person.

Troubleshoot hardware, software, and network issues.

Provide remote and on-site support as needed.

System Maintenance:

Install, configure, and update operating systems, applications, and software.

Perform routine maintenance and upgrades on IT equipment, including desktops, laptops, printers, and servers.

Monitor system performance and address any issues that arise.

Network Management:

Assist with the setup, configuration, and management of network hardware such as routers, switches, and firewalls.

Monitor network performance and troubleshoot connectivity issues.

Ensure network security and implement necessary updates.

User Management:

Set up and manage user accounts, permissions, and access rights.

Assist with onboarding new employees by providing necessary IT equipment and training.

Manage password resets and user access requests.

Documentation and Reporting:

Maintain accurate records of IT issues, solutions, and inventory.

Document procedures and create user guides as needed.

Generate reports on IT support activities and system performance.

Collaboration:

Work closely with other IT team members and departments to resolve complex issues.

Participate in IT projects and initiatives as needed.

Stay current with industry trends and best practices.

Working Conditions:

– Full-time position with typical office hours.

– May require occasional evening or weekend work for system maintenance or emergencies.

– Physical ability to lift and move IT equipment.

Desired Skills:

IT

Printers

It Support

It Technician

It Management

Hardware troubleshooting

Desktop PC

PC installation

PC Support

Help Desk Support

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

nnovative Staffing Solutions (ISS) is a leading operational and facility company, which offers operational management and administration services to clients in industries ranging from engineering, construction, mining, logistics, transport, agriculture, hospitality and retail. Innovative Staffing Solutions works to reduce operational expenses, maximise efficiency, improve service standards, and boost productivity. Their overarching goal is to drive phenomenal business performance and growth for ultimate success.

