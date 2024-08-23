Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- Bachelor’s degree in information technology, Computer science or other
relevant qualification
JAVA certification, Agile certification
8 years’ experience in a similar role, including systems designs.
8 years’ experience with Java developer
Experienced in Spring boot.
Experienced in agile methodology
Desired Skills:
- Java Development
- XML
- XSLT
- Unix
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Knowledge of software development design patterns
Expertise developing enterprise-level web applications and RESTful APIs
using Microservices, with demonstratable production-scale experience.
Experience in Industry standard protocols related API security including
Oauth
Demonstrate strong design and programming skills using JSON, Web
services, XML, XSLT, SQL in Unix and windows environments.