Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Bachelor’s degree in information technology, Computer science or other

relevant qualification

JAVA certification, Agile certification

8 years’ experience in a similar role, including systems designs.

8 years’ experience with Java developer

Experienced in Spring boot.

Experienced in agile methodology

Desired Skills:

Java Development

XML

XSLT

Unix

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Knowledge of software development design patterns

Expertise developing enterprise-level web applications and RESTful APIs

using Microservices, with demonstratable production-scale experience.

Experience in Industry standard protocols related API security including

Oauth

Demonstrate strong design and programming skills using JSON, Web

services, XML, XSLT, SQL in Unix and windows environments.

