Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Aug 23, 2024

  • Bachelor’s degree in information technology, Computer science or other
    relevant qualification
    JAVA certification, Agile certification
    8 years’ experience in a similar role, including systems designs.
    8 years’ experience with Java developer
    Experienced in Spring boot.
    Experienced in agile methodology

Desired Skills:

  • Java Development
  • XML
  • XSLT
  • Unix
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– Knowledge of software development design patterns
Expertise developing enterprise-level web applications and RESTful APIs
using Microservices, with demonstratable production-scale experience.
Experience in Industry standard protocols related API security including
Oauth
Demonstrate strong design and programming skills using JSON, Web
services, XML, XSLT, SQL in Unix and windows environments.

Learn more/Apply for this position