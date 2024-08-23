Junior Full Stack Developer (LM) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 23, 2024

  • Design, develop, and implement high-quality, maintainable, and efficient software.

  • Document the functionalities of new and existing software.

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and design solutions.

  • Collaborate with external clients, vendors, or stakeholders to better understand their requirements and needs.

  • Do code reviews and participate in pair programming.

  • Implement and use git as a versioning tool.

  • Develop and maintain unit tests and integration tests.

  • Troubleshoot and deploy software issues.

  • Stay up to date on the latest software development technologies.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Computational & Applied Mathematics, or a related field.

  • 1-3 years of experience in software development.

  • Proficiency in at least one programming language.

  • Proficiency in JavaScript/TypeScript, PHP, HTML and CSS.

  • Proficiency in Python is beneficial Good understanding of Object Oriented Programming concepts.

  • Soft Skills good understanding of REST and HTTP.

  • Experience working with git. Basic Linux CLI skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • JavaScript
  • CSS

Learn more/Apply for this position