Middle Front-End Developer (Remote)

A specialist consultancy focused on developing competitive software and data visualization solutions is seeking a Front-End Developer. This role involves finding innovative ways to use technology to support the growth of their clients’ businesses. Responsibilities include developing features within their applications, collaborating on requirements definition, prototyping, design, coding, and testing. Additionally, the developer will investigate, analyze, and recommend technology improvements, upgrades, and modifications to the team.

Develop features within the company’s applications, including collaborating on requirements definition, prototyping, design, coding and testing.

Investigate, analysis and make recommendations to the team regarding technology improvements, upgrades and modifications.

Provide first-hand analysis and investigation for production environment concerns.

Work directly with the Dev Manager, Product Team, Project Managers and other relevant stakeholders

Implement current best practice and agreed standards

Ensure that the release and defect management process and policies are followed

Appreciation for software craftsmanship, quality, security, maintainability and performance

Contribute to all phases of the SDLC

Write well designed, testable and efficient code

Assist with production support where necessary and ensure log management process is followed

Ensure incidents are dealt with effectively, efficiently, and according to the policy and procedures

Ensure that deliverables are in line with business needs

Strive toward a zero defect count in deliverables and eliminate re-work

Ensure communication to stakeholders and team members is clear and professional

Continuously improve your knowledge by growing and developing yourself

Technology stack:

Front-End: JavaScript, React

Dev Tools: Git, GitHub, Docker, Figma, JIRA

Other: JSON, JavaScript, Cognito, Google Search, ChatGPT

2+ years of hands-on Front-End development experience with JavaScript, ReactJS

Develop features within the company’s applications, including collaborating on requirements definition, prototyping, design, coding and automated testing

Outstanding collaborative and communication skills

Ambition to work in a small, highly productive team

Drive to keep up to date with new technologies

Excellent technical and communication skills

At least upper-intermediate level of English

