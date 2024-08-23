QC Tester

Multinational enterprise software company is seeking a QC Tester to join their team for a 6 month contract. The QC testing services required is to ensure the application meets quality standards and performs as expected in production. The testing will be conducted to identify defects, validate functionality, and ensure the application meets the specified requirements.

Scope of Work

Testing Scope

Testing Types: Functional, Integration, Regression, Performance, and User Acceptance Testing (UAT).

Environment: Staging and Production Environments

Testing Tasks

Test Preparation:

Develop and document a comprehensive test strategy and test plan.



Create detailed test cases and test scripts based on application requirements and design specifications.



Review and validate test cases with stakeholders.

Test Execution:

Execute test cases for functional and non-functional requirements.



Perform automated and manual testing as required.



Log and categorize defects, track their resolution, and verify fixes.



Conduct regression testing to ensure new changes do not affect existing functionalities.

Test Reporting:

Prepare and deliver test execution reports, including pass/fail status and defect summaries.



Provide regular status updates to project stakeholders and teams.



Generate a final test report with a comprehensive overview of testing activities, results, and recommendations.

Collaboration and Communication:

Collaborate with development teams, project managers, and other stakeholders to address defects and ensure effective resolution.



Participate in meetings to discuss test results, progress, and any issues encountered.

Deliverables

Test Strategy Document: A detailed outline of the testing approach, objectives, and scope.

Test Plan: A complete plan including test cases, test scripts, and testing schedules.

Test Execution Reports: Reports detailing the results of executed tests, including pass/fail outcomes.

Defect Logs: Comprehensive logs of identified defects, their status, and resolution progress.

Final Test Report: A final summary of the testing process, including overall quality assessment, test results, and any recommendations.

Assumptions

The application will be stable and available for testing on the agreed-upon start date.

Access to the necessary test environments and resources will be provided.

Requirements and design documents will be complete and available before the start of the test planning phase.

Constraints

Availability of test environments and test data may affect testing schedules.

Changes in project scope or requirements may impact test coverage and timelines.

Roles and Responsibilities

QC Tester – Responsible for executing test cases, documenting results, managing defects, and providing feedback on quality.

Development Team: – Responsible for defect resolution and providing support during the testing phase.

Project Manager: – Oversees the testing process, ensures alignment with project goals, and manages communication with stakeholders.

Acceptance Criteria

All critical and major defects must be resolved to the satisfaction of stakeholders before the application is approved for production.

Test cases must comprehensively cover all functional and non-functional requirements.

Documentation, including test cases, reports, and defect logs, must be complete and delivered on schedule

