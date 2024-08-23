SAP Basis Consultant

Ready to Blast Off? Join Us as SAP Basis Superhero!

Do you have the superpowers to tame the wildest SAP landscapes and keep systems running smoother than a well-oiled machine?

If you can wield SAP NetWeaver like a Jedi lightsaber and tame the mighty HANA like a pro, we want you to be our next SAP Basis Superstar!

What’s the Gig?

You’ll be our go-to guru for all things SAP Basis. We’re talking about mastering SAP NetWeaver AS Abap & AS Java, orchestrating performance tuning, and diving deep into SAP HANA 2.0. Your skills will help us sail through SAP BW4HANA & BWonHANA, ensure smooth SAP Data Provisioning, and perform epic HANA Conversions & Redistribution. You’ll be on the cutting edge of SAP, HANA, and Oracle Upgrades & Patching!

But that’s not all! Your cloud skills will make Amazon Web Services and advanced SuSe Linux OS bow to your command. You’ll also be the heroic figure handling Incident Management (IM), Change Management (CM), and Problem Management (PM) with a sprinkle of ITIL magic. Agile methodology and JIRA will be your trusty sidekicks, and debugging? Well, that’s your secret weapon.

What Are We Looking For?

8+ Years SAP Basis Experience

SAP BW4/HANA Expertise: At least 3 years of practical experience with SAP BW4/HANA.

ABAP & JAVA Skills: 8+ years with SAP ABAP and JAVA-based systems on NetWeaver.

Advanced Database Admin Skills: Oracle & HANA are your playground.

Cloud Ninja: Experience with Amazon Web Services or Azure

Linux Wizard: Advanced knowledge of SuSe Linux and Linux file systems.

Network Savvy: Understanding of Networks, Firewalls & Ports.

Tomcat & Apache Master: Familiar with Apache Tomcat and Apache httpd.

System Health Guru: Experience with SAP system health checks, dump/trace analysis, and monitoring tools.

ITIL & Agile Expert: Solid grasp of ITIL processes and Agile methodologies.

Ready to Join the Adventure?

If you’re a tech hero ready to take on this thrilling quest, send us your resume and let’s make magic happen!

Apply Now and unleash your SAP powers with us!

Desired Skills:

SAP Basis

AWS

AZURE

HANA

NetWraver

