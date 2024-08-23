Senior Angular Developer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is a software engineering and data science consultancy headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with a global development presence. They serve a wide range of clients, including major enterprises and emerging startups across South Africa, the Middle East, and the United States, addressing challenges with innovative, product-focused solutions. They are looking for a talented and experienced Senior Angular Developer to convert Figma designs into frontend components for their client, a global online payment service.

.

REQUIREMENTS:

Tech Stack:

Angular 16 (using Signals)

Node.js

Docker

Azure

Figma

Jira

ATTRIBUTES:

Outstanding collaborative and communication skills

Ambition to work in a small, highly productive team

Drive to keep up to date with new technologies

Proficient in English, with a B2 level or higher

COMMENTS:

