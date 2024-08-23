Senior Data Engineer (Remote) – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A software engineering and data science consultancy based in Johannesburg, South Africa, with a global development reach, serves a diverse client base, including large enterprises and emerging startups across South Africa, the Middle East, and the United States. They are seeking a Senior Data Engineer to assist their client in the telecommunications sector. The ideal candidate should have strong experience with data warehousing concepts and best practices, along with advanced proficiency in AWS services.

.

REQUIREMENTS:

Design and implement a robust Data Warehouse solution in AWS.

Architect ETL processes to efficiently move data between the production PostgreSQL databases and the Data Warehouse.

Optimize data flow and data transformation processes to ensure efficient and cost-effective data transmission.

Integrate the Data Warehouse with Sisense to enable seamless BI dashboard embedding.

Collaborate with the BI team to refine queries and improve performance within the new Data Warehouse.

Establish best practices for data governance, security, and monitoring within the Data Warehouse.

Must-Have Skills:

Strong experience with Data Warehousing concepts and best practices

Advanced proficiency with AWS services, including but not limited to:

Amazon Redshift

AWS Glue

Amazon S3

AWS Data Pipeline or Step Functions

Amazon RDS (PostgreSQL)

AWS IAM for security

Proven track record in ETL development, data transformation, and data integration

Strong SQL and query optimization skills

Experience working with BI tools (preferably Sisense) and embedding BI dashboards into SaaS platforms

Deep understanding of data modeling, star schema, and data normalization/denormalization principles

Familiarity with data governance and security best practices

Excellent communication skills to interact effectively with the BI team and other stakeholders

Nice-to-Have Skills:

Experience in the telecommunications domain

Familiarity with other AWS services such as: Amazon Kinesis, AWS Lambda,

Amazon QuickSight. AWS Lake Formation

Knowledge of Python or other scripting languages for data processing

Familiarity with other BI tools like Tableau or Power BI

Experience with DevOps tools like Docker, Terraform, and CI/CD pipelines

Certifications in AWS, such as AWS Certified Solutions Architect or AWS Certified

Data Analytics – Specialty

ATTRIBUTES

Analytical thinker with a problem-solving mindset

Self-driven and proactive in identifying opportunities for improvement

Team player with the ability to work independently and collaboratively

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

