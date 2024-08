Senior Mobile Developer (PWD) – Gauteng Pretoria Region

JOB PURPOSE

Responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality mobile applications for iOS and Android platforms. Lead and mentor junior developers, ensuring best practices in coding, architecture, and design are followed. Collaborating with cross-functional teams, including designers, product managers, and backend developers, to deliver user-friendly and performant applications

KEY DELIVERABLES

App Development: Designing, developing, and maintaining high-quality mobile applications for iOS and/or Android platforms. design aligns with best practices and industry standards.

Architecture Design: Creating scalable and efficient app architectures (e.g., MVVM, MVP, MVC) to ensure maintainability and performance.

Integration: Integrating mobile applications with backend services, APIs, and third-party libraries.

UI/UX Design: Ensuring excellent user interface and experience by implementing design principles and conducting usability testing.

Testing and Debugging: Implementing comprehensive testing strategies (unit, integration, UI tests) and proficient debugging to ensure application reliability.

Performance Optimization: Monitoring and optimizing app performance, including memory usage, responsiveness, and load times.

Security: Implementing secure coding practices and ensuring app security against vulnerabilities and attacks.

Version Control: Using version control systems (e.g., Git) effectively to manage codebase and collaborate with the team.

Compliance and Documentation Responsibilities/Duties

Regulatory Compliance: Ensuring applications comply with regulatory standards, data protection laws, and industry regulations.

Documentation: Maintaining comprehensive and accurate documentation for code, APIs, technical specifications, and project documentation.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

B-degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Information Technology, or a related field

Master’s degree (advantageous)

5 years of experience in mobile development, focusing on both iOS and Android platforms within multidisciplinary teams.

Swift, Kotlin and Java, expertise in Cocoa Touch and Android SDK, and familiarity with cross-platform framework React Native

UI/UX design, API integration, and backend services, utilizing MVVM, MVP, MVC architectures and version control systems like Git.

Leadership qualities

Desired Skills:

Swift

Kotlin and Java

expertise in Cocoa Touch and Android SDK

React Native

OS and Android platforms

MVVM

MVP

MVC

GIT

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

