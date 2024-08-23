Senior PHP Engineer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our Client is looking for a Senior Software Engineer to explore innovative technological solutions to support the growth of their clients’ businesses. This role involves creating and maintaining the rules engine and related software services while working with a dynamic and diverse team that values collaboration, knowledge sharing, and challenging the status quo. They are enhancing a White Label Insurance Platform for B2B partners to launch customized insurance products in South Africa, focusing on telecom-related products and services. Their product engineering emphasis is on continuous customer engagement, scalable architecture, and global replicability.

DUTIES:

Develop features within the company’s applications, including collaborating on requirements definition, prototyping, design, coding, and testing

Investigate, analyze, and make recommendations to the team regarding technology improvements, upgrades, and modifications

Provide first-hand analysis and investigation of production environment concerns

Work directly with the Dev Manager, Product Team, Project Managers, and other relevant stakeholders

Implement current best practices and agreed standards

Ensure that the release and defect management process and policies are followed

Appreciation for software craftsmanship, quality, security, maintainability and performance

Contribute to all phases of the SDLC

Write well-designed, testable, and efficient code

Daily Operations:

Assist with production support where necessary and ensure the log management process is followed

Ensure incidents are dealt with effectively, efficiently, and according to the policy and procedures

Ensure that deliverables are in line with business needs

Strive toward a zero defect count in deliverables and eliminate re-work

Ensure communication with stakeholders and team members is clear and professional

Continuously improve your knowledge by growing and developing yourself

REQUIREMENTS:

Tech Stack:

PHP/Laravel/MariaDB

Azure

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in PHP 8+ and Laravel framework

Full-stack expertise, encompassing front-end development and database design

In-depth knowledge of relational databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL, etc.), SQL, and schema design

Familiarity with JavaScript frameworks like Angular.js, [URL Removed] or React

Strong understanding of design patterns

Experience with APIs and web services using REST

Comprehension of fundamental design principles for scalable applications

Experience integrating distributed systems

Proficiency in version control systems, particularly Git

Development Practices:

Passionate about writing well-structured, efficient, and maintainable code

Understanding and/or experience in Test-Driven Development (TDD)

Experience working in a Continuous Delivery environment

ATTRIBUTES:

Outstanding collaborative and communication skills

Ambition to work in a small, highly productive team

Drive to keep up to date with new technologies

Proficient in English, with a B2 level or higher

COMMENTS:

