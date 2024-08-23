Senior Python Developer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:
Our client is a software engineering and data science consultancy based in Johannesburg, South Africa, with a global development reach. Serving a diverse client base, from large enterprises to emerging startups in South Africa, the Middle East, and the United States, they tackle challenges through innovative, product-oriented solutions. They are seeking a Senior Python Developer who will be helping them by finding new and creative ways of using technology to help grow their clients’ businesses. Along with creating and maintaining the rules engine and related software services, you will be part of a dynamic and diverse team who loves collaborating, knowledge sharing, and challenging the status quo.
DUTIES:
- Develop features within the company’s applications, including collaborating on requirements definition, prototyping, design, coding and testing
- Investigate, analysis and make recommendations to the team regarding technology improvements, upgrades and modifications
- Provide first-hand analysis and investigation for production environment concerns
- Work directly with the Dev Manager, Product Team, Project Managers and other relevant stakeholders
- Implement current best practice and agreed standards
- Ensure that the release and defect management process and policies are followed
- Appreciation for software craftsmanship, quality, security, maintainability and performance
- Contribute to all phases of the SDLC
- Write well designed, testable and efficient code
Daily Operations:
- Assist with production support where necessary and ensure log management process is followed
- Ensure incidents are dealt with effectively, efficiently, and according to the policy and procedures
- Ensure that deliverables are in line with business needs
- Strive toward a zero defect count in deliverables and eliminate re-work
- Ensure communication to stakeholders and team members is clear and professional
- Continuously improve your knowledge by growing and developing yourself
REQUIREMENTS:
Tech Stack:
- Backend: Django/FastAPI, Python
- Front end: JavaScript, [URL Removed] Tools: Git, GitHub, Docker, Figma, JIRA
- Other: JSON, JavaScript, Cognito, Google Search, ChatGPT
Must-have:
- 5+ years of hands-on back end development experience with Python and Django
- Outstanding collaborative and communication skills
- Ambition to work in a small, highly productive team
- Drive to keep up to date with new technologies
- Excellent technical and communication skills
- At least upper-intermediate level of English
COMMENTS:
