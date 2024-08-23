Senior Python Developer (Remote) – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is a software engineering and data science consultancy based in Johannesburg, South Africa, with a global development reach. Serving a diverse client base, from large enterprises to emerging startups in South Africa, the Middle East, and the United States, they tackle challenges through innovative, product-oriented solutions. They are seeking a Senior Python Developer who will be helping them by finding new and creative ways of using technology to help grow their clients’ businesses. Along with creating and maintaining the rules engine and related software services, you will be part of a dynamic and diverse team who loves collaborating, knowledge sharing, and challenging the status quo.

DUTIES:

Develop features within the company’s applications, including collaborating on requirements definition, prototyping, design, coding and testing

Investigate, analysis and make recommendations to the team regarding technology improvements, upgrades and modifications

Provide first-hand analysis and investigation for production environment concerns

Work directly with the Dev Manager, Product Team, Project Managers and other relevant stakeholders

Implement current best practice and agreed standards

Ensure that the release and defect management process and policies are followed

Appreciation for software craftsmanship, quality, security, maintainability and performance

Contribute to all phases of the SDLC

Write well designed, testable and efficient code

Daily Operations:

Assist with production support where necessary and ensure log management process is followed

Ensure incidents are dealt with effectively, efficiently, and according to the policy and procedures

Ensure that deliverables are in line with business needs

Strive toward a zero defect count in deliverables and eliminate re-work

Ensure communication to stakeholders and team members is clear and professional

Continuously improve your knowledge by growing and developing yourself

REQUIREMENTS:

Tech Stack:

Backend: Django/FastAPI, Python

Front end: JavaScript, [URL Removed] Tools: Git, GitHub, Docker, Figma, JIRA

Other: JSON, JavaScript, Cognito, Google Search, ChatGPT

Must-have:

5+ years of hands-on back end development experience with Python and Django

Outstanding collaborative and communication skills

Ambition to work in a small, highly productive team

Drive to keep up to date with new technologies

Excellent technical and communication skills

Develop features within the company’s applications, including collaborating on requirements definition, prototyping, design, coding and automated testing

At least upper-intermediate level of English

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Python

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position