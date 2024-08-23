- Work with business domain experts and leadership to craft a solution that is fit for purpose from a business perspective.
- Focus on a smaller facet of service (the solution package) to ensure that it operates effectively as part of the whole and independently as a stand-alone solution.
- Focus on the technical and business feasibility of a solution and ensure that it fits within well-established patterns and guidelines laid down by enterprise architects and solution practice architects.
- Take responsibility for the quality, commercial compliance, and technical integrity of the solution being delivered back into the business.
- Work actively with senior technology and platform systems analysts.
- May have a small team of solution architects to guide
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or Engineering
- Experience in a Solution Architect capacity.
- Previous experience in a leadership and architect capacity
Desired Skills:
- Senior Solution Architect
- Contract
- Cape Town
- Financial Services