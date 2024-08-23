Senior Solution Architect

Aug 23, 2024

  • Work with business domain experts and leadership to craft a solution that is fit for purpose from a business perspective.

  • Focus on a smaller facet of service (the solution package) to ensure that it operates effectively as part of the whole and independently as a stand-alone solution.

  • Focus on the technical and business feasibility of a solution and ensure that it fits within well-established patterns and guidelines laid down by enterprise architects and solution practice architects.

  • Take responsibility for the quality, commercial compliance, and technical integrity of the solution being delivered back into the business.

  • Work actively with senior technology and platform systems analysts.

  • May have a small team of solution architects to guide

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or Engineering

  • Experience in a Solution Architect capacity.

  • Previous experience in a leadership and architect capacity

Desired Skills:

  • Senior Solution Architect
  • Contract
  • Cape Town
  • Financial Services

Learn more/Apply for this position