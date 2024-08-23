Software Developer / Data Engineer

The ideal candidate will be someone who is quite proficient with power bi reporting and uses C# and JavaScript.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Collaborate with the development team to design, develop, and maintain web applications.
- Develop Power BI embedded reports for our solution.
- Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in C#, ASP.NET, and MSSQL.
- Develop responsive web interfaces using Razor/Blazor pages, HTML, and JavaScript.
- Perform database design, optimization, and maintenance tasks.
- Debug and troubleshoot software defects and issues.
- Stay up-to-date with industry trends and technologies to ensure our software solutions are cutting-edge.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- 5-7 years of professional software development experience.
- 3-5 years of profession report building experience.
- Proficiency in C#, ASP.NET and MSSQL.
- Experience with Razor/Blazor pages for web development.
- Proficiency in HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
- Strong problem-solving and debugging skills.
- Experience working with a team.
- Software development qualification.
- Diploma/Degree
- Leadership Skills
- Project Management Skills
Desired Skills:
- Power bi
- C#
- Asp.Net
- Javascript
- git
- MSSQL
About The Employer:
Join our client in the analytics industry as we seek a Full stack Software Developer, proficient in excel and power bi as reporting tools to work on a variety of interesting projects. We seek a talented individual who can collaborate and work well in a team.