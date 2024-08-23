Software Developer / Data Engineer

The ideal candidate will be someone who is quite proficient with power bi reporting and uses C# and JavaScript.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Collaborate with the development team to design, develop, and maintain web applications.

Develop Power BI embedded reports for our solution.

Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in C#, ASP.NET, and MSSQL.

Develop responsive web interfaces using Razor/Blazor pages, HTML, and JavaScript.

Perform database design, optimization, and maintenance tasks.

Debug and troubleshoot software defects and issues.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and technologies to ensure our software solutions are cutting-edge.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

5-7 years of professional software development experience.

3-5 years of profession report building experience.

Proficiency in C#, ASP.NET and MSSQL.

Experience with Razor/Blazor pages for web development.

Proficiency in HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

Strong problem-solving and debugging skills.

Experience working with a team.

Software development qualification.

Diploma/Degree

Leadership Skills

Project Management Skills

Desired Skills:

Power bi

C#

Asp.Net

Javascript

git

MSSQL

About The Employer:

Join our client in the analytics industry as we seek a Full stack Software Developer, proficient in excel and power bi as reporting tools to work on a variety of interesting projects. We seek a talented individual who can collaborate and work well in a team.

