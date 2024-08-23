Software Developer / Data Engineer

Aug 23, 2024

The ideal candidate will be someone who is quite proficient with power bi reporting and uses C# and JavaScript.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Collaborate with the development team to design, develop, and maintain web applications.
  • Develop Power BI embedded reports for our solution.
  • Write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in C#, ASP.NET, and MSSQL.
  • Develop responsive web interfaces using Razor/Blazor pages, HTML, and JavaScript.
  • Perform database design, optimization, and maintenance tasks.
  • Debug and troubleshoot software defects and issues.
  • Stay up-to-date with industry trends and technologies to ensure our software solutions are cutting-edge.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

  • 5-7 years of professional software development experience.
  • 3-5 years of profession report building experience.
  • Proficiency in C#, ASP.NET and MSSQL.
  • Experience with Razor/Blazor pages for web development.
  • Proficiency in HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
  • Strong problem-solving and debugging skills.
  • Experience working with a team.
  • Software development qualification.
  • Diploma/Degree
  • Leadership Skills
  • Project Management Skills

Desired Skills:

  • Power bi
  • C#
  • Asp.Net
  • Javascript
  • git
  • MSSQL

About The Employer:

Join our client in the analytics industry as we seek a Full stack Software Developer, proficient in excel and power bi as reporting tools to work on a variety of interesting projects. We seek a talented individual who can collaborate and work well in a team.

Learn more/Apply for this position