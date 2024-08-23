Software Engineer at Lexis Nexis

LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. Our company has been a long-time leader in deploying AI and advanced technologies to the legal market to improve productivity and transform the overall business and practice of law, deploying ethical and powerful generative AI solutions with a flexible, multi-model approach that prioritizes using the best model from today’s top model creators for each individual legal use case.

About the Role

As a Software Developer, you will perform moderately difficult research, design, and software development assignments within a specific software functional area or product line. The position should be able to work on individual pieces of work and solve problems including the design of the program flow of individual pieces of code, effective coding, and unit testing.

Responsibilities

Interface with other technical personnel or team members to finalize requirements.

Write and review portions of detailed specifications for developing system components of moderate complexity.

Work closely with other development team members to understand and translate moderately complex product requirements into software designs.

Successfully implement development processes, coding best practices, and code reviews.

Operate in various development environments (Agile, Waterfall, etc.) while collaborating with key stakeholders.

Resolve technical issues as necessary.

Keep abreast of new technology developments.

Complete bug fixes.

All other duties as assigned.

Requirements

3+ years of Software Engineering experience

BS Engineering/Computer Science or equivalent experience required

Proficiency with data manipulation languages.

Understanding of data modelling principles.

Ability to work with complex data models.

Proficiency in development languages including but not limited to Java/J2EE, JSP, XML, SQL, Windows, UNIX.

Experience with algorithms, data structures, and regular expressions.

Experience with both Unix and Windows-based systems

Familiarity with industry best practices – code coverage.

Ability to work well with internal and external technology resources.

Understanding of Azure DevOps services and features.

Knowledge of software development methodologies (e.g., Agile, Waterfall).

Knowledge of data manipulation languages.

Knowledge of data storage subsystems.

Knowledge of test-driven development.

Ability to write and review portions of detailed specifications for developing system components of moderate complexity.

Ability to complete moderately complex bug fixes

Good oral and written communication skills

Work in a way that works for you

We promote a healthy work/life balance across the organisation. We offer an appealing working prospect for our people. With numerous wellbeing initiatives, shared parental leave, study assistance and sabbaticals, we will help you meet your immediate responsibilities and your long-term goals.

Working flexible hours – flexing the times when you work in the day to help you fit everything in and work when you are the most productiveWorking for you

We know that your well-being and happiness are key to a long and successful career. These are some of the benefits we are delighted to offer:

Medical Aid

Retirement Plan inclusive of Risk Benefits (Disability, Critical Illness, Life Cover & Funeral Cover)

Modern family benefits, including adoption and surrogacy

Study Leave

About the Business

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services.

