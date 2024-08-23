Technical Head: Care and Treatment (Doctor – Wits RHI – Bloemfontein)

Main purpose of the job:

The Technical Head: Care and Treatment for Achieving and Sustaining HIV/TB Epidemic Control in the Free State Province programme is responsible for overseeing the strategic planning, implementation, and quality improvement of HIV and TB care services

This role provides technical leadership, ensures alignment with national and funder guidelines, and supports the Chief of Party in developing and executing the programme’ s technical strategy

Location:

Wits RHI – Bloemfontein, Free State

Key performance areas:

Technical Leadership

Oversee the technical direction of the Achieving and Sustaining HIV/TB Epidemic Control in the Free State program, ensuring alignment with national standards and funder requirements

Provide technical expertise and lead activities related to the delivery of HIV care and treatment services within Achieving and Sustaining HIV/TB Epidemic Control in the Free State program’s designated districts

Ensure the application of best practices in HIV care and treatment across the program

Strategic Planning and Implementation

Support the Chief of Party and other clinical leads in formulating and implementing the Achieving and Sustaining HIV/TB Epidemic Control in the Free State technical strategy, ensuring it aligns with the programme’s overall objectives

Lead the development of work plans, ensuring that all activities are effectively planned, executed, and monitored

Collaborate with key stakeholders to integrate programme activities with broader health initiatives and policies

Strategic planning and Implementation Reporting and Administration

Coordinate donor reporting, including quarterly Joint Programme Planning Meetings with District teams, M&E, and finance teams

Lead the development of the annual work planning process in close collaboration with COP, Key Personnel, USAID, the Department of Health, and project partners

Coordinate reports on key achievements, challenges, and any anecdotal success stories as requested by the donor or Wits RHI

Support the writing and/or review of technical components of materials and publications related to Achieving and Sustaining HIV/TB Epidemic Control in the Free State

Support the dissemination of publications, best practice reports, and key technical documents that emanate from supported projects and programmes

Ensure compliance with USAID operational policies and regulations so they are aligned with the technical strategy

Work with Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) staff to develop M&E frameworks and effectively track data/results

Comply with requests for information emanating from USAID/PEPFAR

Coordinate and/or participate in grant writing and development to source additional funding related to outputs in key programme focus areas

Staff management

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Supervise and manage the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labour relations

Set and review work plans

Perform and facilitate performance development and assessments

Identify substandard performance by team members and take necessary corrective action

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization

Promote harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information

Effective self-management and performance ownership

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and

development activities such as conferences, workshops, etc.

Proactively builds relationships with other technical heads and readily offers support to colleagues within the Institute

Communicates proactively, frequently, and clearly with other colleagues

Required minimum education and training:

MBChB/MBBCh, Postgraduate Diploma in HIV management

A Master’s Degree in Public Health (MPH) is an added advantage

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle

Proficiency in MS Office

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 10 years of experience in the management of HIV/TB care and treatment programmes

Proven experience in leading large-scale public health programs, particularly in low-resource settings

Demonstrated expertise in ART, TB/HIV integration, and Prevention (including VTP and PrEP)

A clear understanding of the CLI, CQI, and Standard Treatment Guidelines and policies

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to engage diverse stakeholders

Minimum of 3 years of senior management experience in complex projects

Professional body registration:

HPCSA

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Experience working in a donor-funded environment

Strong leadership and team management skills

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Exceptional organizational skills

Proficient in data analysis and the use of monitoring and evaluation tools

Ability to work collaboratively with a range of stakeholders, including government agencies, NGOs, and community groups

Understanding of and sensitivity to cultural diversity and social determinants of health in the HIV/AIDS and TB contexts

Ability to work in a fast-paced and challenging environment

Demands of the job:

Willingness to travel within the country and to programme sites as required

National and international travel may be required

Overtime may be required from time to time

Must be contactable after working hours

May be required to work at sites that are under resourced and operate in a highly pressurized environment

Communications and relationships:

Excellent communication skills (both written and oral) in English

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with internal stakeholders at all levels within the organization, as well as all external stakeholders.

Work with Institute management, subordinates, and support staff as well as DOH, Civil Society, and Donors

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 02 September 2024.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

