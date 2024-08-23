UX | UI Designer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a software engineering and data science consultancy based in Johannesburg, South Africa, with a global development footprint, is seeking an Intermediate+ UX/UI Designer. The ideal candidate should have a proven track record of transforming Figma designs into functional products, with a keen eye for aesthetics and meticulous attention to detail. This role is crucial for developing an intuitive, visually compelling, and efficient user experience.

DUTIES:

Design skills:

Ensure consistent and pixel-perfect implementation of designs across different screen resolutions and devices

Create site maps, UML diagrams

Be up to date with all trends and tools in design

Corporate Identity design (logo, font, website)

Implementation & Collaboration:

Develop and fine-tune existing designs, review legacy design and offer enhancements and improvement plans

Interactive Elements & Animations:

Design responsive and interactive elements, ensuring smooth transitions and user engagements.

Implement animations and micro-interactions that enhance user experience without compromising performance

Feedback & Iteration:

Actively gather feedback from users, stakeholders, and team members

Iterate on designs and implementations, adapting to feedback and emerging requirements

REQUIREMENTS:

Must have:

3+ years of hands-on UX/UI product design experience

Outstanding collaborative and communication skills

Expertise in Figma and UI kits (web and mobile)

Experience in implementing and working with Figma

Experience in implementing design systems

Profound understanding of responsive design principles and cross-browser compatibility

Proficiency in English (at least Upper-Intermediate level)

COMMENTS:

