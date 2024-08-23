Why manufacturers must pay more attention to cybersecurity

As more manufacturers embrace digital transformation, they expand their digital footprint, creating new opportunities and vulnerabilities. This dual-edged sword necessitates a vigilant and proactive approach to cybersecurity.

By Marius Wessels, manager: professional services for Syspro Africa

In the era of Industry 4.0, where the convergence of digital technologies and manufacturing processes is reshaping industries, cybersecurity is no longer a peripheral concern for manufacturers. It has become a critical component of operational resilience and business continuity.

The manufacturing sector has emerged as the most targeted industry for cyberattacks, surpassing the financial services sector. The reasons are manifold: from the lucrative nature of intellectual property stored in industrial control systems to the potential disruption that even a single day of downtime can cause.

For cybercriminals, the allure of ransomware and other malicious attacks lies in the high stakes – every hour of halted production can translate into significant financial losses.

In 2022 alone, ransomware attacks on industrial infrastructure doubled, highlighting these threats’ increasing frequency and sophistication. Cyberattacks can disrupt businesses and supply chains, negating the advantages of digitalisation and resulting in substantial financial, productivity, and reputational damages.

The interconnected nature of modern manufacturing, with production facilities often spread across the globe, means that a cyberattack on one entity can have a cascading effect on the entire supply chain.

The proliferation of IoT devices in manufacturing has blurred the lines between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT). This convergence creates a complex security landscape, as IoT devices often need more robust security features.

Historically, there was a misconception that industrial IoT devices were not valuable targets for attackers. This oversight has resulted in a need for more basic security controls, making these devices easy prey for cybercriminals.

To counter this, manufacturers must implement stringent security policies and regularly update their IoT devices’ firmware. They must also ensure that IoT devices are securely integrated into the broader network infrastructure and that measures are in place to monitor and manage them.

In response to these growing threats, manufacturers invest heavily in cybersecurity measures. Beyond the technical measures, there is a critical need for a holistic cybersecurity culture within organisations. This includes continuous employee training on best practices, such as recognising phishing attempts and using strong passwords.

Cybersecurity is not just the domain of IT professionals; it requires vigilance from every employee.

As manufacturers increasingly turn to cloud-based ERP systems, they benefit from enhanced security features that traditional on-premises systems cannot match.

Cloud-based systems offer several advantages. Moving to cloud-based ERP helps manufacturers stay up to date with rigorous cybersecurity protocols, as cloud service providers are constantly updating to the latest iterations of protocols and security measures.

Cloud-based systems are inherently more straightforward to secure for several reasons. The first is physical – a standard computer sitting somewhere can be accessed, damaged, or even stolen. Second, security breaches can occur because of outdated networks or systems within data centres.

These become prime attack vectors due to legacy systems or inherent complexity, providing weaknesses that can be exploited. Legacy systems typically require specialist skillsets, compliance, and routine maintenance to keep them secure, and this is often underfunded (or overlooked) by already strained IT divisions.

With cloud-based ERP implementation, the ERP vendor hosts a business’ information and stores the software in a data centre owned and secured by the ERP vendor or a third-party host. Cloud-based ERP systems offer more sophisticated protection by including built-in security measures that reduce the IT department’s responsibility load. These measures provide 24/7 monitoring of both internal and external activity.

They are equipped with an immediate incident response by automatically identifying out-of-the-ordinary events and responding appropriately before they become more significant problems. Internal actions include role-based authorisations and monitoring for out-of-trend activities such as account logins from unauthorised areas. With on-premises ERP systems, all monitoring and updates are the responsibility of the business, increasing the burden on the IT department.

The reality of today’s digital landscape is that cybersecurity is no longer optional but essential. Manufacturers must prioritise cybersecurity as a core component of their operational strategy. Security measures are continuously advancing. Companies must be mindful of updating systems and devices with the newest software versions, including their ERP systems. This provides access to the latest features, and newer software versions also address security flaws that could jeopardise a business.

The risks are too significant, and the consequences of inaction are too severe to ignore. By adopting a proactive approach, investing in advanced security measures, and fostering a culture of cybersecurity awareness among employees, manufacturers can protect their assets, maintain business continuity, and secure their position in a rapidly evolving industrial ecosystem.

The time to act is now.