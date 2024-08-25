Control Analyst at Financial consulting – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the financial services industry is looking for a Control Analyst to deliver control analysis and operations administrative support services through the execution of predefined objectives as per agreed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

12-month Contract

Location: Braamfontein onsite

Minimum requirements:

Matric (Grade 12)

1 – 2 years experience in a similar environment

Further Education and Training Certificate (FETC) [NQF Level 04] in Office Administration

Job duties:

Plan for task execution and adjust priorities against an established plan.

Proactively identify problems, apply known solutions, and escalate more difficult problems.

Administer control management data in line with predefined procedures to protect, preserve, and make records easily accessible.

Analyse and provide input on the operational controls of the operations management and processes, including other stipulated parameters.

Analyse data, identify gaps, compile reports, and provide feedback.

Plan for, administer, and process operations-related tasks and activities effectively and efficiently in alignment with performance objectives.

Support financial transactions by providing administrative support services in line with set standards.

Resolve customer queries effectively or escalate unresolved queries for resolution per operational goals and standards

Contribute to efficient operational cost management by suggesting ideas to enhance cost-effectiveness.

Respond quickly when servicing customers. Shows courtesy, sensitivity, humanity, and empathy and appreciates diversity in customers.

Keep a provided operational task checklist readily accessible

Check applications and correcting deviations from procedures, explaining and/ or clarifying for personnel operational requirements and nature of activities.

Preparing reports detailing qualitative and quantitative information

Apply statistical models and problem-solving skills to analyze data.

Identifies appropriate techniques to process data and derive logical statistical conclusions.

Produces summary statistics, e.g. means, standard errors, and indices that describe data allowing, where necessary, for extreme values.

Draws out the main messages from data, analysis, and research, and identifies essential supporting information.

Identifies irregularities and discrepancies in data.

