Control Analyst at Financial consulting – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 25, 2024

Our client in the financial services industry is looking for a Control Analyst to deliver control analysis and operations administrative support services through the execution of predefined objectives as per agreed standard operating procedures (SOPs).

12-month Contract
Location: Braamfontein onsite

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric (Grade 12)
  • 1 – 2 years experience in a similar environment
  • Further Education and Training Certificate (FETC) [NQF Level 04] in Office Administration

Job duties:

  • Plan for task execution and adjust priorities against an established plan.
  • Proactively identify problems, apply known solutions, and escalate more difficult problems.
  • Administer control management data in line with predefined procedures to protect, preserve, and make records easily accessible.
  • Analyse and provide input on the operational controls of the operations management and processes, including other stipulated parameters.
  • Analyse data, identify gaps, compile reports, and provide feedback.
  • Plan for, administer, and process operations-related tasks and activities effectively and efficiently in alignment with performance objectives.
  • Support financial transactions by providing administrative support services in line with set standards.
  • Resolve customer queries effectively or escalate unresolved queries for resolution per operational goals and standards
  • Contribute to efficient operational cost management by suggesting ideas to enhance cost-effectiveness.
  • Respond quickly when servicing customers. Shows courtesy, sensitivity, humanity, and empathy and appreciates diversity in customers.
  • Keep a provided operational task checklist readily accessible
  • Check applications and correcting deviations from procedures, explaining and/ or clarifying for personnel operational requirements and nature of activities.
  • Preparing reports detailing qualitative and quantitative information
  • Apply statistical models and problem-solving skills to analyze data.
  • Identifies appropriate techniques to process data and derive logical statistical conclusions.
  • Produces summary statistics, e.g. means, standard errors, and indices that describe data allowing, where necessary, for extreme values.
  • Draws out the main messages from data, analysis, and research, and identifies essential supporting information.
  • Identifies irregularities and discrepancies in data.

Desired Skills:

  • Control
  • Operational Risk
  • Customer Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years [other] Finance
  • 1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client in the financial services industry.

