Control Analyst at Financial consulting – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client in the financial services industry is looking for a Control Analyst to deliver control analysis and operations administrative support services through the execution of predefined objectives as per agreed standard operating procedures (SOPs).
12-month Contract
Location: Braamfontein onsite
Minimum requirements:
- Matric (Grade 12)
- 1 – 2 years experience in a similar environment
- Further Education and Training Certificate (FETC) [NQF Level 04] in Office Administration
Job duties:
- Plan for task execution and adjust priorities against an established plan.
- Proactively identify problems, apply known solutions, and escalate more difficult problems.
- Administer control management data in line with predefined procedures to protect, preserve, and make records easily accessible.
- Analyse and provide input on the operational controls of the operations management and processes, including other stipulated parameters.
- Analyse data, identify gaps, compile reports, and provide feedback.
- Plan for, administer, and process operations-related tasks and activities effectively and efficiently in alignment with performance objectives.
- Support financial transactions by providing administrative support services in line with set standards.
- Resolve customer queries effectively or escalate unresolved queries for resolution per operational goals and standards
- Contribute to efficient operational cost management by suggesting ideas to enhance cost-effectiveness.
- Respond quickly when servicing customers. Shows courtesy, sensitivity, humanity, and empathy and appreciates diversity in customers.
- Keep a provided operational task checklist readily accessible
- Check applications and correcting deviations from procedures, explaining and/ or clarifying for personnel operational requirements and nature of activities.
- Preparing reports detailing qualitative and quantitative information
- Apply statistical models and problem-solving skills to analyze data.
- Identifies appropriate techniques to process data and derive logical statistical conclusions.
- Produces summary statistics, e.g. means, standard errors, and indices that describe data allowing, where necessary, for extreme values.
- Draws out the main messages from data, analysis, and research, and identifies essential supporting information.
- Identifies irregularities and discrepancies in data.
Desired Skills:
- Control
- Operational Risk
- Customer Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years [other] Finance
- 1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our client in the financial services industry.