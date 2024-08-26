2024 Higher Education Women Leaders (HEWL) Awards nominees announced

The Higher Education Resources Services South Africa (HERS-SA) will host the second Higher Education Women Leaders (HEWL) Awards on 29 August 2024 at the Two Oceans Aquarium at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

As the country celebrates Women’s Month, this prestigious Awards Ceremony seeks not only to emulate but to surpass the triumph and impact of the inaugural Awards held in 2023 to mark the 20th anniversary of HERS-SA’s establishment as a non-profit organisation (NGO) to recognise and advocate for the advancement of women leaders in the Higher Education sector.

This is a build-up of the HERS-SA Academy – a week-long conference, where leaders from various institutions in South Africa and other countries have an opportunity to empower women about women leadership in higher education.

The initial HEWL Awards in 2023 were conferred in seven categories and the respective winners were as follows:

* Lifetime Achievement Award – Prof. Heidi Abrahamse (Professor, University of Johannesburg)

* Women in STEM Award – Prof. Nosisi Feza (Deputy-Vice Chancellor, University of Venda)

* Women in Humanities & Social Sciences – Prof. Nicolette Roman (Professor, University of the Western Cape)

* Trailblazer Award – Prof. Beatrice Olutoyin Opeolu (Professor, Cape Peninsula University of Technology)

* Humanitarian Award – Prof. Tembisa Ngqondi (Dean, Cape Peninsula University of Technology)

* Women in Academic Administration – Prof. Jose’ Frantz (Deputy-Vice Chancellor, University of the Western Cape)

* Emerging Young Woman Leader – Dr. Sisanda Nkoala (Senior Lecturer, Cape Peninsula University of Technology)

For the 2024 HEWL Awards, the Emerging Young Woman Leader category has been split in two to distinguish between an academic and support role. The Women in Academic Administration Award has also been renamed as Women in Support Services (WISS) Award. This therefore means that the Award categories have increased from seven in the 2023 HEWL Awards to eight for the 2024 HEWL Awards, with five nominees/finalists per category, except for Women in Humanities and Social Sciences with four finalists and Lifetime Achievement Award with two (2) finalists.

The 35 nominees/finalists for the 2024 HERS-SA HEWL Awards are:

* Marinda Neethling (NWU) – is professor of inclusive and early childhood education. She holds a PhD in Learning Support from the same institution and her current research focuses on participatory community-based research in early years teacher education policy and practice.

* Dr Kaobaka Omphile Precious Seshoka (NWU) – is a language activist who specialises in African language studies. She is currently the Director of the Language Directorate at NWU. She subscribes to Nelson Mandela’s immortal dictum: “If you speak to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you speak to a man in his language, that goes to his heart.”

* Prof Linda du Plessis (NWU) – has won numerous awards for her abiding passion for lifelong learning and is Vice-Principal and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at NWU. She is the champion of the Woman in Leadership programme at NWU and firmly believes in the motto of lifting as we rise.

* Dr Rosaline Sebolao (UFS) – is an author, professional coach, a social entrepreneur and is currently Teaching and Learning Manager in the Faculty of Humanities. She holds a doctoral qualification in Business Administration.

* Dr Annie Moletsane (VUT) – has spent 30 years in Co-operative Education, Student Academic Development and Work Integrated Learning. She holds a Master of Commerce degree in Business Management and recently graduated with a PhD in Public Management and Governance.

* Priscilla Baker (UWC) – is a senior professor in Chemistry and Director of the Electrochemical Sensors of the Nano-micro manufacturing facility at UWC. She seeks to combine her expertise in nanomaterials engineering and high-end analytical instrumentation to advance efficient technology solutions. She is internationally recognised as a scientific leader, prolific author, plenary speaker and knowledge advocate for science and technology.

* Dr Nosisa Mayaba (UFH) – is Director of Planning and Quality Assurance. She holds a PhD in Botany and her dedication to quality assurance, good governance and sound leadership is unwavering. She is an advocate for scholarly excellence and high educational standards.

* Dr Ekaterina Rzyankina (CPUT) – specialises in marine engineering and nautical science. A Mechanical Engineer by qualification and lecturer by passion, she thrives in the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of academia. With a PhD in Engineering Education from UCT, she’s dedicated to advancing the field through innovative technological integration.

* Dr Buyiswa Hlangothi (NMU) – obtained a PhD in Organic Chemistry from UJ and subsequently became the first female head of the Chemistry Department at Nelson Mandela University. She’s an established researcher in Medicinal Plant Chemistry.

* Dr Noluntu Dyubhele (NMU) – the first female doctoral student to graduate in the Economics Department at NMU in 2011. Her main research interests are in rural development, women empowerment, capacity building and talent identification.

* Zanobia Kanjee (NWU) – specialises in education technology and excels in delivering innovative solutions and empowering support teams and end-users. She’s driven by enhancing and streamlining processes through enabling technologies.

* Prof Nita Inderlal Sukdeo (UJ) – is an Associate Professor in the Department of Quality and Operations Management within the School of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering. She holds a Masters’ in Quality Management and a PhD in Engineering Management. She is an active researcher and respected authority in total quality management and operations management.

* Prof Denise Zinn (NMU) – is Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Learning and Teaching who advocates for humanising pedagogies and decolonising education. She is an indefatigable warrior of equity and social justice. A graduate of Harvard Graduate School of Education, she holds Masters and doctoral degrees and champions transformative education practices.

* Dr Lungile Sithole (UJ) – is Director of the UJ Soweto Science Centre and a lecturer in Biochemistry. She has honed her leadership skills courtesy of UJ’s Women’s Leadership Development Programme (UJWLDP) as well as the Women in Research Leadership, also at UJ.

* Prof Roula Inglesi-Lotz (UP) – heads the Energy Economics Unit and is a leading researcher for the Just Energy Transition project. Her research focuses on the economic impact of energy consumption and generation methods.

* Fezile Wagner (WITS) – is head of Institutional Research. Her research interests focus on the psycho-social determinants of academic success in Higher Education. Her work primarily involves benchmarking, strategy development and research to inform decision-making.

* Prof Usisipho Feleni (UNISA) – specialises in electrochemistry, with an emphasis on electroanalytical sensors and biosensors. Her completed research work involves medical diagnostics, with the aim of contributing to improving the quality of life of patients and aquatic life.

* Dr Gunjan Gupta (CPUT) – is a widely published researcher and recipient of numerous awards in Electronic Communication Systems, Digital Systems and Satellite Communications, among others. She is a lecturer in the Department of Electrical, Electronics and Computer Engineering at CPUT.

* Manoko Molabe (UJ) – is a PhD Nursing Candidate who works as a Clinical Simulation Laboratory Manager under the Faculty of Health Sciences. She was selected as one of the 2023 Inspiring Top 50 at the BRICS Young Scientist Forum under the theme: The Future of Education, Mindset and Skillset.

* Dr Naziema Jappie (UCT) – obtained a Doctorate in Education and advocates for diversity, inclusivity and equity. With over three (3) decades in education leadership, she has worked as a trade unionist, a secondary school teacher and a higher education administrator.

* Dr Maurine Rofhiwa Musie (UP) – is an Advanced Midwifery specialist and lecturer. She is the youngest PhD recipient in the Nursing Department.

* Prof Kareemah Najaar (CPUT) – is Associate Professor in the Emergency Medical Sciences department. She boasts a PhD in Human Physiology. Her research focuses on the human respiratory system, where she supervises Masters’ and PhD students. She is the leader of a STEM-driven faculty community project dedicated to supporting Matric Life Science students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

* Daphney Nemakhavhani (UJ) – serves as the Director of Development and Fundraising. She has completed her Masters in African Philanthropy and will be graduating in December 2024. She has more than 10 years’ experience in resource mobilisation for education.

* Prof Michelle Mey (NMU) – is Acting Dean of the Faculty of Business and Economic Sciences. She is driven by a passion to “disrupt” people’s thinking and actions to unleash their full potential.

* Prof Nalini Moodley (TUT) – heads the Faculty of Arts and Design, with a laser focus on social transformation through creativity. As an activist leader, she earned a Research Niche Area Award from the National Research Foundation for addressing Gender-Based Violence through Activism.

* Mmapatla Precious Senyolo (UL) – is an Associate Professor in Agricultural Economics. She is an emerging leader within the Higher Education landscape.

* Prof Laura Dison (WITS) – is an Associate Professor in the Curriculum and Social Sciences Division of the Wits School of Education. She helped establish the Wits School of Education Writing Centre and has since worked with lecturers to develop writing interventions in Education disciplines.

* Prof Mabokang Monnapula-Mapesela (RU) – is the institution’s first black female Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic and Student Affairs since 2019. She exemplifies transformative leadership and dedication to educational excellence. Her journey from high school teacher to esteemed academic is testament to her commitment to student success. She is a revered advocate for transformation.

* Masimbulele Buso (RU) – is a HPCSA registered Senior Counselling Psychologist with extensive experience in Gender-Based Violence (GBV) response and prevention strategies. She’s been the Manager for Anti-harassment, Discrimination and Gender Harm for the past three years and the Managing Director of the Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation – a GBV-centred NGO.

* Dr Henriëtte van den Berg (UFS) – is the founder and manager of the Transformation of the Professoriate Mentoring Programme at University of the Free State (UFS) that is dedicated towards contributing to a research culture of excellence and broader societal impact.

* Prof Nomngongo (UJ) – is a tier 1 DSI/NRF South African Research Chair in Nanotechnology for Water and holds an NRF Y1 rating. Her scientific career has been dedicated to Environmental Analytical Chemistry and Nanotechnology, aiming to solve environmental problems in water quality and environmental protection.

* Prof Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya (UJ) – is an Epidemiologist/Public Health Scientist (MA(SW), PGD (Epi), MSc (Epi), PhD) trained at University of Limpopo and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. She is Full Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Johannesburg and Director of the first-ever SAMRC/UJ Extramural Unit, the Pan African Centre for Epidemics Research (PACER).

* Jay Pillay (RU) – is currently the Director for Residential Operations. Her career demonstrates a steadfast commitment to higher education, having over thirteen (13) years in middle management, including a decade as Deputy Director and over a year as Director. As Officer of Research and Development for ACUHO-I-SAC (2021-2023), she organised two high-impact conferences, elevating the South African chapter’s global presence. Currently, she also serves as President-Elect at ACUHO-I-SAC.

* Dr Susan Greyling (NWU) – she was involved in Foundation Phase teaching for 23 years, served as HOD (Head of Department) in the Foundation Phase, and lectured as an Early Childhood Development and Education Lecturer in the Faculty of Education at Northwest University (NWU, Potchefstroom Campus). Also, she was the Programme Leader for the Diploma in Grade R Teaching as well as the Programme Leader for Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), primarily responsible for the design, delivery and presentation of the degree and diploma in ECCE within the teacher education programme delivered via distance learning.

* Dr Rekha Rambharose (UWC) – is a Teaching and Learning Specialist at the University of the Western Cape. She is the head of the RPL unit and chairs the international IAARPL association for RPL practitioners at UWC. She is the principal investigator on the Technology-enhanced RPL implementation (TERI) research project which focuses on the assessment, up-skilling and academic development of mature adults who gain access to university via alternative access pathways.

Brightness Mangolothi, director at HERS-SA, comments: “We are very proud of the women that have made it to the 2024 nominees’ list and wish them all the best in the upcoming 2024 HEWL Awards. Importantly, as HERS-SA – we would also like to invite the companies who are interested in becoming our sponsorship partners in both the Academy and the 2024 Awards. Women’s Month is an opportune time to celebrate women whose leadership and influence have positively impacted universities and the greater community.”