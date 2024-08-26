Business Intelligence Analyst (Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Power BI Professional to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will leverage their expertise in Power BI to drive business intelligence initiatives, optimize data visualization, and empower decision-making across our client organization.

Responsibilities:

Develop, maintain, and enhance Power BI dashboards, reports, and data visualizations to meet business requirements.

Collaborate closely with stakeholders to understand data needs, gather requirements, and translate business requirements into technical solutions.

Design and implement data models and ETL processes to ensure data integrity and reliability.

Perform data analysis, identify trends, and provide actionable insights to key stakeholders.

Optimize performance and troubleshoot issues within Power BI reports and data models.

Stay current with industry trends and best practices in business intelligence and data visualization.

Demonstrate openness to learning and working with the Microsoft stack, including Power Automate, Copilot, and AI automation.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field (or equivalent experience).

Proven experience (3+ years) working with Power BI in a professional setting, including dashboard design, data modelling, and DAX expressions.

Strong SQL skills and experience with data warehousing concepts.

Ability to interpret and communicate complex data findings clearly and concisely.

Experience in gathering requirements and translating them into technical specifications.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with attention to detail.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.

Preferred Qualifications:

Certifications in Power BI or related technologies.

Experience with other BI tools (Tableau, Qlik, etc.) is a plus.

Our client envisage the successful incumbent to work a hybrid – mostly from home however be flexible to spend time in office with internal stakeholders on a regular basis, especially for the first few months of joining the Company.

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence Analyst

Power BI

data warehousing

SQL

BPO/ Call centre experience

