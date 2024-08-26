C# Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Join a dynamic consulting firm where innovation meets expertise. Our client is a team of passionate professionals who deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients. If you’re looking to work in an environment that values your skills and offers the flexibility to work remotely, this is the opportunity for you!

We are seeking a highly skilled Automation Tester with extensive experience in testing within the C# environment. As part of the consulting team, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and executing automated tests to ensure the highest quality of software for their clients.

Duties that the successful candidate would need to carry out:

Develop and execute comprehensive test plans and test cases.

Perform functional, integration, end-to-end and regression testing.

Automate web application tests using Selenium WebDriver.

Use TestRail to document test plans, manage test cases, and track test execution.

Collaborate with developers to identify, document, and track bugs to resolution.

Generate detailed test reports and metrics to communicate testing progress and results.

Participate in code reviews and provide feedback from a testing perspective.

Continuously improve testing processes and methodologies.

Requirements needed for applicable applicants:

Minimum of 3 years of experience in software testing.

Proficiency in testing C# MVC web applications and REST APIs.

Experience with test management tools, particularly TestRail.

Ability to perform both manual and automated testing.

Strong knowledge of automated testing tools, especially Selenium WebDriver.

Proficient in using version control systems like Git.

Strong understanding of different types of testing (functional, integration, end-to-end,

regression.

Experience with creating and managing test plans, test cases, and test scripts.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Strong attention to detail and a commitment to quality.

Good communication skills, both written and verbal.

Ability to work independently as well as in a collaborative team environment.

Experience in an Agile/Scrum development environment.

Familiarity with project management tools like Jira or Trello.

Familiarity with behavior-driven development (BDD) tools like SpecFlow would be beneficial.

Experience with API testing tools such as Postman or SoapUI.

ISTQB certification or other relevant certifications in software testing would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

C#

MVC

Agile

Git

REST API

Selenium

SoapUI

Jira

Postman

ISTQB

TestRail

