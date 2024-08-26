Cloud DevOps Engineer

We are searching for a Cloud DevOps Engineer who specializes in managing, troubleshooting, and deploying solutions on Hyperscale platforms, cloud-based infrastructure, and services across leading cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). This role requires deep technical expertise, strategic planning, and operational excellence to ensure the scalability, reliability, and performance of cloud environments.

What you’ll do:

Manage and maintain Hyperscale platforms for customers.

Work with customers on projects to deploy new services as defined by Architects

Must be able to work independently and with multiple teams to deliver services

Call Management

Building strong relationships with customers.

The ability to take ownership of customer problems.

A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.

Remote Incident Resolution

Ability to multi task and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management

Your expertise:

Minimum 1-3 years Microsoft Azure Experience (IaaS, Paas).

Minimum 1-3 years Microsoft 365 Experience. (SaaS)

Minimum 5 years of server support experience.

Qualifications:

Qualification required: Grade 12

Preferred qualifications: Google certifications Azure certifications Microsoft 365 certifications AD/Entra ID Server and network support experience



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Johannesburg, Hybrid Word Model

Travel: Own vehicle required

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position