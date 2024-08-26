We are searching for a Cloud DevOps Engineer who specializes in managing, troubleshooting, and deploying solutions on Hyperscale platforms, cloud-based infrastructure, and services across leading cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). This role requires deep technical expertise, strategic planning, and operational excellence to ensure the scalability, reliability, and performance of cloud environments.
What you’ll do:
- Manage and maintain Hyperscale platforms for customers.
- Work with customers on projects to deploy new services as defined by Architects
- Must be able to work independently and with multiple teams to deliver services
- Call Management
- Building strong relationships with customers.
- The ability to take ownership of customer problems.
- A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.
- Remote Incident Resolution
- Ability to multi task and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management
Your expertise:
- Minimum 1-3 years Microsoft Azure Experience (IaaS, Paas).
- Minimum 1-3 years Microsoft 365 Experience. (SaaS)
- Minimum 5 years of server support experience.
Qualifications:
- Qualification required:
- Grade 12
- Preferred qualifications:
- Google certifications
- Azure certifications
- Microsoft 365 certifications
- AD/Entra ID
- Server and network support experience
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent Position
- Location: Johannesburg, Hybrid Word Model
- Travel: Own vehicle required
Why work for us?
Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?
Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery