CRM SAP Developer – Gauteng Turffontein

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a CRM SAP Developer, to design, code debug and correct programs in the software engineering environment to agreed standard and tools. To enhance and maintain software applications and improve efficiency within the engineering environment through ensuring that technical requirements are done in accordance to the software framework.
Qualifications
Minimum Qualifications
Type of Qualification: First Degree
Field of Study: Information Technology
Type of Qualification: ABAP Certification
Experience Required
Software Engineering
Technology
1-2 years
Broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions.
Additional information
Behavioral Competencies:
- Adopting Practical Approaches
- Articulating Information
- Checking Details
- Developing Expertise
- Documenting Facts
- Embracing Change
Technical Competencies:
- Agile Development
- Development
- Documenting
- IT Applications
- Use of Build and Test Automation
- Write Code
Desired Skills:
- • IT Applications
- • Write Code
- • Agile Development
- Developer