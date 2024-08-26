CRM SAP Developer

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a CRM SAP Developer, to design, code debug and correct programs in the software engineering environment to agreed standard and tools. To enhance and maintain software applications and improve efficiency within the engineering environment through ensuring that technical requirements are done in accordance to the software framework.

Qualifications

Minimum Qualifications

Type of Qualification: First Degree

Field of Study: Information Technology

Type of Qualification: ABAP Certification

Experience Required

Software Engineering

Technology

1-2 years

Broad experience in translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications and developing the programming code to create the solutions.

Additional information

Behavioral Competencies:

Adopting Practical Approaches

Articulating Information

Checking Details

Developing Expertise

Documenting Facts

Embracing Change

Technical Competencies:

Agile Development

Development

Documenting

IT Applications

Use of Build and Test Automation

Write Code

Desired Skills:

• IT Applications

• Write Code

• Agile Development

Developer

