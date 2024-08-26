Desktop Support Engineer

We are looking for a dedicated and detail-oriented Desktop Support Engineer to provide desk-side or remote end-user support and service request support. Support will require in-depth knowledge of PC and Apple Hardware, desktop Operating Systems options and settings, and network functionality. In addition, intermediate knowledge of end-user applications is also required.

What you’ll do:

Maintenance of staff computers printers and general user support

Monitor problem ticket work queues and interact with management to provide progress updates and closure notification

Standard PC/printer break-fix tasks

Some break-fix tasks related to application-specific requests (i.e. installing in-house developed and vendor-specific software, resetting passwords, etc)

Monitors and evaluates new network and client desktop products; makes recommendations accordingly.

Answer help desk calls as needed, provide user support remotely as needed, and escalate service tickets to higher-tier technicians when appropriate

Provide application-level support for standard Microsoft applications as well as application tools deployed on desktops and laptops

First line Support of various in-house developed applications

Re-installation of PC’s, up to and including OS-level installs, application installs, execution of local scripts, and physical deployment of hardware

Support and follow through of all requests that cannot be resolved remotely where a 3 rd party vendor needs to do a site visit

party vendor needs to do a site visit Solid understanding of Mobile device connectivity

Your expertise:

Minimum of 3 years hands-on Desktop Support experience with Hardware and Software installation experience.

Microsoft-based Operating Systems, Active Directory, strong experience with PCs, MACs, laptops, and the various Microsoft/Apple productivity applications/products is necessary.

Solid proficiency in managing and supporting a production-class Corporate Desktop Computing environment. In-depth administration experience working with Enterprise-class software and hardware, Microsoft-based Operating Systems, Active Directory, strong experience with PCs, MACs, laptops, and the various Microsoft/Apple productivity applications / products is necessary.

Must demonstrate technical aptitude and enthusiasm in the various system technologies and disciplines.

Technical understanding of enterprise computing and how various components are interrelated is essential.

Strong written, verbal, analytical, technical, and interpersonal skills are essential.

Provide strong planning and organizational skills and maintain the ability to effectively handle multiple situations, manage priorities and work with only minimal supervision and direction.

Utilize strong problem-solving skills. Customer service orientation.

Must be able to provide a high level of customer service when dealing with frustrated end users.

Display a strong desire to achieve and attain high levels of both internal and external customer satisfaction.

Maintain a constant awareness and understanding of emerging technologies and methodologies

Qualifications required:

A+, N+, (Required)

MCSE with at least 3 years experience (Required)

ITIL V3 Foundation (Advantageous)

Associate degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or other technical disciplines and/or equivalent work experience. (Advantageous)

Competencies required:

Good interpersonal skills

Valid Driver’s License Transport

Superior organizational and time management skills

Must be prepared to work flexible hours or shifts

Ability to cope well in a pressurized environment

High Initiative and problem-solving skills

Willingness to assist

Excellent follow-up skills

Team Player but must be able to work as an individual

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position: 12 Months

Location: Johannesburg

Work Environment: Hybrid

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position