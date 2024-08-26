DevOps Engineer (AWS Python Terraform)

Our client is seeking a skilled Senior DevOps Engineer to join their dynamic team. The candidate will have extensive experience with system administration and the latest DevOps tools and practices. The candidate will be responsible for the deployment and operation of their systems, ensuring they are reliable, scalable, highly available, and secure. Tech stack includes .NET and Aurelia/TypeScript. The role also includes some development work, bug fixing, as well as providing customer support from time to time.

Key Requirements

8 years of experience as a Full Stack software developer

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.

Proven experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role.

8 years of full stack development experience.

5 years of experience working with AWS/Azure/GCP.

Strong knowledge of scripting languages such as Python, Bash, or PowerShell.

Experience with infrastructure as code tools such as Terraform, CDK, or CloudFormation.

Proficiency with version control systems, particularly Git.

Familiarity with continuous integration tools like Jenkins, GitLab CI/CD, or GitHub Actions.

Experience with monitoring and logging tools such as Prometheus, Grafana, or Sentry.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot complex issues.

Desired Skills:

Devops

Python

Terraform

AWS

