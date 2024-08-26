Investment Cash Flow and Risk Reporting Analyst – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Ready to elevate your risk reporting skills into an Analyst role?

Is this you?

You’ve gained exposure to cashflow management and risk reporting within investments and you’re eager to support business strategy while ensuring exceptional service delivery to clients.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

In this role, you will be at the heart of the analytics team, focusing on cash flow management and risk reporting. Your responsibilities will include maintaining a robust understanding of investment products, regulations, and risk metrics, such as VaR and CVaR. You will ensure the accuracy of daily and monthly risk and compliance reports, manage cash flow operations and oversee the execution of trades and FX instructions. Collaborating with internal teams to enhance reporting solutions and safeguarding sensitive client data will also be key parts of your role. This position offers the chance to work in a dynamic environment where your contributions directly impact the success of the business.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be joining a leading provider of risk, performance, cash flow management and compliance services based in Stellenbosch. Known for its innovative solutions and commitment to exceptional client service, the company operates with a culture of collaboration and professional growth. With a strong reputation in the industry and a focus on delivering cutting-edge analytics, this is an excellent opportunity to be part of a forward-thinking team in a vibrant and supportive setting.

What you’ll need

To succeed in this role, you need to have a completed degree with a focus on accounting, investments, mathematics, or statistics, with an honours degree being advantageous. You’ll need at least 1 year of experience in cash flow management and/or risk reporting. You need to possess strong analytical and problem-solving skills and be able to handle multiple tasks effectively in a fast-paced environment.

What you’ll get

The successful candidate will receive a market-related salary and training on the company’s existing analytical tools. You will also have the opportunity to work for a company that is highly praised for its culture and work alongside the best in the industry!

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Claudette on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Strong analytical skills

Problem-solving skills

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

