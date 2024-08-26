Kaspersky warns about new ‘Tusk’ fraud campaign

Kaspersky has detected an online fraud campaign aimed at stealing cryptocurrency and sensitive information by exploiting popular topics such as web3, crypto, AI, online gaming and beyond. Targeting individuals worldwide, the campaign is believed to be orchestrated by Russian-speaking cybercriminals and spreads info-stealing and clipper malware.

Kaspersky Global Emergency Response Team (GERT) says the campaign is targeting Windows and macOS users globally, aimed at stealing cryptocurrency and personal information. The attackers exploit popular topics to lure victims with fake websites that closely mimic the design and interface of various legitimate services.

In recent cases, these sites have imitated a crypto platform, an online role-playing game, and an AI translator. Although there are minor differences in elements of the malicious sites – like the name and URL – they appear polished and sophisticated, increasing the likelihood of a successful attack.

Victims are lured into interacting with these fake setups through phishing. The websites are designed to trick individuals into giving away sensitive information such as crypto-wallet private keys or downloading malware. The attackers can then either connect to the victims’ cryptocurrency wallets through the fake site and drain their funds or steal various credentials, wallet details, and other information using the info-stealing malware.

“The correlation between different parts of this campaign and their shared infrastructure suggests a well-organised operation – possibly linked to a single actor or group with specific financial motives,” says Ayman Shaaban, head of the Incident Response Unit, Global Emergency Response Team at Kaspersky. “In addition to the three sub-campaigns targeting crypto, AI, and gaming topics our Threat Intelligence Portal has helped to identify infrastructure for 16 other topics – either older, retired sub-campaigns or new ones not yet launched.

“This demonstrates the threat actor’s ability to swiftly adapt to trending topics and deploy new malicious operations in response,” Shaaban says. “It underscores the critical need for robust security solutions and enhanced cyber literacy to protect against evolving threats.”

Kaspersky discovered strings in the malicious code sent to the attackers’ servers in Russian. The word “Mammoth” – used by Russian-speaking threat actors to refer to a “victim” – appeared in both the server communications and malware download files. Kaspersky dubbed the campaign “Tusk” to emphasise its focus on financial gain, drawing an analogy to mammoths hunted for their valuable tusks.

The campaign is spreading info-stealer malware such as Danabot and Stealc, as well as clippers such as an open-source variant written in Go (the malware varies depending on the topic within the campaign). Infostealers are designed to steal sensitive information like credentials while clippers monitor clipboard data. If a cryptocurrency wallet address is copied to the clipboard, the clipper substitutes it with a malicious address.

Malware loader files are hosted on Dropbox. Once victims download them, they encounter user-friendly interfaces that serve as covers for the malware, prompting them to either log in, register or simply remain on a static page. In the meantime, the remaining malicious files and payloads are automatically downloaded and installed on to their system.