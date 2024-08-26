Lead Software Developer

As Team Lead: Developer, Full Stack Engineer the position involves both technical and leadership responsibilities.

Preferred Experience:

Previous Roles: Experience in leading full stack development teams, with a focus on cloud-native applications.

Certifications: AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer, Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), or similar certifications are a plus.

Technical Expertise:

Strong proficiency in SQL, C#, .NET, and modern front-end frameworks (e.g., Angular, React, or [URL Removed]

Extensive experience with AWS services, Kubernetes (advantageous), and container orchestration.

In-depth knowledge of web development, including RESTful API design, microservices architecture, and responsive design principles.

Optional experience in Kafka.

Optional experience in PostgreSQL.

Optional experience in Java.

Leadership:

Proven ability to lead and mentor a team of engineers, with a focus on full stack development.

Experience in managing complex projects that involve multiple technologies and teams.

Cloud and Containerization:

Expertise in cloud infrastructure (AWS) and container orchestration (Kubernetes).

Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools, including CI/CD pipelines, containerization, and monitoring solutions.

Security and Performance:

Strong understanding of web application security, including OWASP principles, and cloud security best practices.

Experience with performance optimization for both front-end and back-end applications.

Qualifications:

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification (Advantageous)

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Desired Skills:

SQL

T-SQL

MSSQL

MS SQL

C#

AWS

Kubernetes

Containter Orchestration

DevOps

PorstreSQL

Microservices

C#.Net Development

.NET

Development C#

Full Stack Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Financial Services Provider

Learn more/Apply for this position