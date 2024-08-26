Lead Software Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Aug 26, 2024

As Team Lead: Developer, Full Stack Engineer the position involves both technical and leadership responsibilities.

Preferred Experience:

  • Previous Roles: Experience in leading full stack development teams, with a focus on cloud-native applications.
  • Certifications: AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer, Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), or similar certifications are a plus.

Technical Expertise:

  • Strong proficiency in SQL, C#, .NET, and modern front-end frameworks (e.g., Angular, React, or [URL Removed]
  • Extensive experience with AWS services, Kubernetes (advantageous), and container orchestration.
  • In-depth knowledge of web development, including RESTful API design, microservices architecture, and responsive design principles.
  • Optional experience in Kafka.
  • Optional experience in PostgreSQL.
  • Optional experience in Java.

Leadership:

  • Proven ability to lead and mentor a team of engineers, with a focus on full stack development.
  • Experience in managing complex projects that involve multiple technologies and teams.

Cloud and Containerization:

  • Expertise in cloud infrastructure (AWS) and container orchestration (Kubernetes).
  • Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools, including CI/CD pipelines, containerization, and monitoring solutions.

Security and Performance:

  • Strong understanding of web application security, including OWASP principles, and cloud security best practices.
  • Experience with performance optimization for both front-end and back-end applications.

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification (Advantageous)
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • T-SQL
  • MSSQL
  • MS SQL
  • C#
  • AWS
  • Kubernetes
  • Containter Orchestration
  • DevOps
  • PorstreSQL
  • Microservices
  • C#.Net Development
  • .NET
  • Development C#
  • Full Stack Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Financial Services Provider

