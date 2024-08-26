Lead Software Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

As Team Lead: Developer, Full Stack Engineer the position involves both technical and leadership responsibilities.
Preferred Experience:
- Previous Roles: Experience in leading full stack development teams, with a focus on cloud-native applications.
- Certifications: AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer, Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), or similar certifications are a plus.
Technical Expertise:
- Strong proficiency in SQL, C#, .NET, and modern front-end frameworks (e.g., Angular, React, or [URL Removed]
- Extensive experience with AWS services, Kubernetes (advantageous), and container orchestration.
- In-depth knowledge of web development, including RESTful API design, microservices architecture, and responsive design principles.
- Optional experience in Kafka.
- Optional experience in PostgreSQL.
- Optional experience in Java.
Leadership:
- Proven ability to lead and mentor a team of engineers, with a focus on full stack development.
- Experience in managing complex projects that involve multiple technologies and teams.
Cloud and Containerization:
- Expertise in cloud infrastructure (AWS) and container orchestration (Kubernetes).
- Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools, including CI/CD pipelines, containerization, and monitoring solutions.
Security and Performance:
- Strong understanding of web application security, including OWASP principles, and cloud security best practices.
- Experience with performance optimization for both front-end and back-end applications.
Qualifications:
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification (Advantageous)
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- T-SQL
- MSSQL
- MS SQL
- C#
- AWS
- Kubernetes
- Containter Orchestration
- DevOps
- PorstreSQL
- Microservices
- C#.Net Development
- .NET
- Development C#
- Full Stack Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Financial Services Provider