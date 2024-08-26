MTN, WWF, Nedbank launch PachiPanda Challenge

MTN South Africa, in partnership with the WWF South Africa, is calling on young innovators to tackle South Africa’s environmental challenges through the PachiPanda Challenge.

The initiative, set to run from 26 August until 21 October 2024, seeks to mobilise and increase the number of climate entrepreneurs and technology solutions to support the country’s ‘Just Transition’ objectives and ambition of unlocking sustainable economic growth.

South Africa faces significant environmental threats due to the impact of climate change, which jeopardises sustainable development and the livelihoods of millions. By engaging the youth, the PachiPanda Challenge aims to find innovative solutions to these pressing issues.

The challenge is open to youth-led SMEs, developers, students, or anyone between the ages of 16 and 35 who has a solution for South Africa’s environmental challenges. Participants will work in teams of up to three members. Shortlisted candidates will participate in a five-day transformative sprint process, culminating in a pitch session to industry experts. The most innovative teams will advance to represent South Africa on the Africa stage against other sub-Saharan countries.

“MTN fundamentally believes that the challenges posed by climate change can act as a catalyst to unlock green entrepreneurs, green jobs and green industrialisation. We recognise the crucial role South Africa’s youth will play in future environmental stewardship,” says Keabetswe Mabe, General Manager: Sustainability and Shared Value, MTN SA. “Technology is powerful enabler to creating sustainable solutions to today’s environmental challenges.”

A study by Boston Consulting Group estimates that South Africa has the potential to create between 85 000 to 275 000 green jobs in the next five years.

“In collaboration with MTN, we aim to amplify the voices of African youth to safeguard the environment for future generations,” says Justin Smith, Head of Business Development Unit of WWF South Africa. “Promoting renewable energy, climate-resilient agriculture, and community adaptation to environmental changes are core components of this initiative.”

This programme will be executed by the Empire Partner Foundation as the selected implementation partner. The purpose of the Foundation being “to empower the youth in building a better South Africa and African continent through technology” is well aligned to the objectives of the PachiPanda Programme.

Youth entrepreneurship in South Africa remains a concern, with only 6% of the total youth population engaged in entrepreneurial activities. Through initiatives like the PachiPanda Challenge, MTN, WWF and Nedbank aim to boost this figure by providing platforms for young entrepreneurs to thrive.

Mabe explains that MTN and its partners will ensure that winning teams receive business incubation support to ensure the sustainability and acceleration of their business concepts. The challenge addresses barriers such as the lack of investable climate initiatives and inadequate access to scalable climate adaptation solutions.

PachiPanda Challenge is a movement that galvanises participants to think unconventionally, craft solutions that address immediate environmental challenges, and play an active role in ensuring the long-term sustainability of their communities.

For more details and to embark on the PachiPanda journey, interested participants can visit www.mtn.co.za