NEC XON achieves ServiceNow MSP status

NEC XON has been recognised as a ServiceNow Managed Services Partner (MSP). This achievement also extends to NEC Africa, enabling it to deliver comprehensive, turnkey solutions through a pay-per-use model leveraging the ServiceNow platform.

“The recognition once again signals the local power of NEC XON and NEC Africa’s global partnerships,” says Melanie Clase, business development manager at NEC XON. “We are now recognised as ServiceNow MSPs, and can offer our customers turnkey solutions harnessing ServiceNow as a managed service. This option ensures rapid onboarding of rich platform integrations, such as voice, chatbots, gen AI, and various process automation capabilities.”

NEC XON is the first NEC operating company to provide this option as a service under the ServiceNow MSP agreement. The service is supported through NEC’s centre of excellence in India and managed by a local team.

Historically, NEC XON has leveraged ServiceNow as an internal platform for Service Desk and Managed Services contract management. “We have always offered Managed Services and used ServiceNow as our internal platform for Service Desk and Managed Services contract management; but this is the first time we’re offering ServiceDesk-as-a-service,” adds Clase.

According to Muhammed Omar, country manager for ServiceNow, being an MSP gives NEC XON the opportunity to offer ServiceNow platform capabilities as a service with the expertise for NEC XON to provide innovation at scale.

Clase says: “As an MSP, NEC XON’s solutions could include security, IT maintenance, support, data backup, business process optimisation, and network administration, thereby keeping all organisational stakeholders connected and facilitating digital transformation.”