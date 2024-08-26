New CEO for Aurum Institute

The Aurum Institute, an Africa-based global health organisation has announced that Professor Dave Clark will succeed Professor Gavin Churchyard as group CEO, effective 1 January 2025.

Prof Churchyard, who founded Aurum and has led the organisation for 26 years, will retire at the end of 2024. Aurum is a leader in the prevention and treatment of HIV and tuberculosis (TB) and played an important role in Africa’s Covide response.

Prof Clark, who holds degrees in medicine (MBBCh), business administration (MBA), commerce (BCom) and health services management (DHSM), has been an integral part of Aurum’s leadership since its founding. As the current Group chief operating officer, he brings comprehensive insight into the organisation’s mission and operations and governance systems, all designed to generate evidence for policy and how it is translated into health care practice.

“I am honoured to lead Aurum into its next chapter,” says Prof Clark. “Aurum’s strength lies in our ability to be locally rooted and globally influential. We will build on this foundation to continuously improve global health, from our crucial work in TB and HIV to addressing the rise of non-communicable diseases, particularly in Africa, and strengthening global health security in advance of future pandemics.”

Dr Jerry Gule, chair of Aurum’s board of directors, enthusiastically endorsed the appointment. “Prof Clark’s selection by the Board was unanimous. It came after a rigorous process that considered nearly 200 candidates. His deep understanding of Aurum, coupled with his vision for the future, makes him the ideal leader to build on Prof Churchyard’s remarkable legacy. The Board is committed to supporting Prof Clark in maintaining Aurum’s strong African identity while expanding its global influence.”