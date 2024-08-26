Project Manager (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client is a highly skilled team of software engineers, front-end developers, and UX/UI designers. They specialise in developing elegant solutions for intricate problems. They prioritise creating a dynamic and nurturing environment that empowers and uplifts each team member, fostering success in both personal and professional spheres. With their expertise in custom software development, front-end development, API development, and UX/UI design, they can effectively deliver solutions for any requirement, regardless of its complexity.

What you will be doing:

Ensure efficient project delivery by effectively communicating resourcing, timelines, and client expectations.

Collaborate closely with clients to gather requirements and relay them to the development team.

Assist in creating proposals, quoting, and identifying opportunities for client growth.

Manage change control processes and maintain timely communication with all stakeholders.

Coordinate agile ceremonies and meetings to keep everyone on the same page.

Champion agile best practices, ensuring accurate estimation, iteration, and frequent releases.

Support team success by addressing blockers, escalating issues, and fostering a positive team environment.

Monitor project progress, provide insightful reports, and maintain comprehensive documentation.

Oversee invoicing and follow up to ensure timely payments.

Proactively identify and address skills gaps through targeted training and certifications.

What you need:

A relevant tertiary qualification would be beneficial (e.g., BSc Computer Science).

Scrum Master certification is preferred.

Minimum of 5 years of relevant experience.

Previous experience in software development, asset management, banking, or digital agency is desirable.

Proficient in Agile methodologies and best practices, with experience facilitating agile ceremonies.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to effectively liaise with clients and team members.

Proven experience in building and maintaining strong client relationships.

Basic understanding of software development processes and technologies.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to identify and address project challenges proactively.

Ability to adapt to changing project requirements and priorities, maintaining flexibility in a fast-paced environment.

High attention to detail, ensuring accuracy in project documentation, reporting, and quality assurance.

Understanding of project financials, including budgeting, invoicing, and financial reporting.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

SDLC

Agile

